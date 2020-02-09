Advertisement

The police questioned 85 children at a Karnataka school about a play that was allegedly staged against the Citizenship Act has generated sharp criticism. Child rights activists protested outside the DGP office in Bengaluru on Thursday despite the police justifying their actions.

ThePrint asks: Anti-CAA Schoolpiece from Karnataka: Shouldn’t Children Participate in Political Movements?

Bhagat Singh was 12 when he visited Jallianwala Bagh. Why not make children politically aware today?

Aananth Daksnamurthy

Contributing journalist, ThePrint

If children can be made to dress up like political figures in costume competitions, I see no harm in them appearing in games with political overtones. They probably don’t even understand the ideals of Gandhi, Nehru or Bose when they dress up like them. Therefore, it is okay for children to participate in plays that have a basic political theme. At the same time, we also have to understand that the children in question belong to a community that is at the center of ongoing protests in India. It is therefore necessary that they commit themselves as little as possible and express their solidarity with the cause of their fraternity. However, it is also important that they are not forced to do such activities. Your participation should only take place after the consent of the parents.

I don’t understand why the establishment is afraid of children involved in a political game. We celebrate Bhagat Singh, who was 12 years old when he visited Jallianwala Bagh immediately after the massacre. Another freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose, actively participated in the revolutions discussions at the age of 13. Bose became a volunteer and distributed revolution brochures at the age of 15. The young Kamala Devi Chattopadhyay was very taken with the Swadeshi movement. There are examples of many great personalities whose lives were shaped by their political engagement when they were teenagers. If we can celebrate their achievements at a young age, why shouldn’t we politically sensitize our children in these troubled times?

Every ideology taught to a child at a young age is tantamount to teaching

Rohini Swamy

Associate Editor, ThePrint

Children should not be part of political movements because they have to reach a certain level of maturity, both intellectually and according to age, in order to make a decision. Therefore, the voting age in most democracies is set at 18 years. It is scientifically proven that it is the age at which you mature enough to decide what is right or wrong.

At the same time, I also believe that it is the responsibility of adults to inform and educate children about important public issues by involving both sides in the debate. For example, during the debate about including lessons about Tipu Sultan in textbooks in Karnataka, it was decided that both arguments – why he is known as a tyrant and his immense contribution in the fields of science, technology and administration – must be kept alive. With this knowledge, children could evaluate and discuss the topic in a fair way without painting problems in black and white. The same applies to the ongoing protests in India. Children should not be actively involved in them, but they must read and try to understand the problem and make their own judgment. Any ideology taught to a child at a young age is tantamount to teaching and does not give him the right to think and evaluate.

Alabama marches, Tiananmen Square: Children have participated in political movements

Debayan Roy

Principal correspondent, ThePrint

If there is something that is not in line with our political beliefs, the usual tendency is to reject it. The same thing happens here with children. Are we drawing a line here to indicate that those who would lead our nation in the coming days have a spirit that is easily influenced?

Before we reject the role of children in political movements, it is important to remember that it was little protesters who took part in one of the three demonstrations in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. The demonstrations were instrumental in the eventual adoption of the Voting Rights Law, which prohibits discriminatory voting practices based on race. Let us not forget the violence on Tiananmen Square, where a group of Chinese students and children cycled through Beijing in the 1980s, waving banners and campaigning for the support of their democratic movement. They were later suppressed by soldiers, which resulted in losses, but their movement remains unforgettable.

When we question children’s participation in political movements, we should also question our “grown-up” self to know if we are able to deal with the young energy in such movements. During an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj, the police never blinked before arresting young children and women. Although such movements can excuse infants, it is unacceptable to refuse to let a young man express his views because he fears that he will be “taught”.

Children do poorly their intellectual growth by being part of movements that they do not fully understand

Pia Krishnankutty

Journalist, ThePrint

Children should be protected from political movements for their own safety and intellectual growth. The Bidar case is evidence of how security comes into play. Class VI, VII and VIII students were interrogated by the police for hours and a 9-year-old suffered from the arrest of his mother. While the police’s tough behavior should be criticized, a child should never be able to suffer collateral damage in this case.

While I think that dealing with politics outside the classroom is positive, copying others is also common among the developing minds. This happens at home, with siblings or between parents and children. For this reason, I am less concerned with children being “used” by political forces than with doing their own intellectual growth a bad service. They may become foot soldiers in a political movement that they cannot fully control – whether because of the ideology, the legal implications, or even the size of the movement.

This was the incentive for libraries in protest locations such as Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Shahi Eidgah. The point, according to Jamia students who set up these libraries, is that while women protest, their children engage in literature and art that are categorically unrelated to the CAA, NPR, or NRC. The aim is to ensure that future generations are not hardened by hatred or lose a “normal” childhood.

