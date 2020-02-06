Advertisement

Showa Denko K.K. (SDK) has announced that it has completed the development of its next-generation HAMR (Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording) media for hard drives. The plates use completely new magnetic thin films with a very small crystal grain size to maximize their surface density, with the aim that ultimately 3.5-inch hard drives with capacities from 70 TB to 80 TB can be built.

The SDK disks for HAMR hard drives are made of aluminum and have a thin-film magnetic layer made of an Fe-Pt alloy. To improve the magnetic coercive force of the media several times over existing plates, Showa Denko used a new structure of magnetic layers and implemented new methods for controlling the media temperature during production.

To drive these developments, it is critical to maximize the magnetic coercivity of next generation HDD disks as the crystal grains used to record data become extremely small. This makes them very easy to magnetize, but it also reduces the strength of the individual magnetic signatures, which results in an undesirable magnetic inter-track interference (ITI) effect, which makes data reading difficult for HDD heads. High magnetic coercivity disks require energy support when writing, and that is exactly what energy assisted magnetic recording technologies (HAMR, MAMR, ePMR, etc.) are all about. In the meantime, the plates must withstand extreme temperatures to which they are exposed during heat-assisted recording. According to Showa Denko, the new HAMR plates offer the industry’s highest reading and writing properties and a long service life.

SDK does not announce the recording density of its new disks, nor do they make specific commitments about when to begin mass-producing next-generation hard drives. Meanwhile, the company is finding that today’s state-of-the-art conventional magnetic recording media (CMR) has a recording density of around 1.14 Tb / in2, and it is generally believed that this will not increase significantly without the use of energy-assisted recording methods. Showa Denko, on the other hand, assumes that HAMR-based media will reach a surface density of 5 to 6 TB / in2 in the future, which increases the capacity of hard drives by a multiple to 70 to 80 TB / 3.5 inches, without the number to increase the plates. For comparison: Today’s 16 TB CMR hard drives (PMR + TDMR) use nine hard drives. So if you increase their density by a factor of 5.2, drives with a capacity of more than 80 TB can be used.

Showa Denko is the world’s largest independent hard drive disk manufacturer and sells media to all hard drive manufacturers. However, the major manufacturers – Seagate and Western Digital – also make their own and tend to use their own top plates to reduce costs and maximize product margins. So it will be interesting to see which of the three remaining hard drive manufacturers is the first to use Showa Denko’s HAMR disks.

Seagate will be the first company to launch HAMR for 20TB commercial drives in late 2020. However, since Showa Denko only plans to “prepare for the full delivery of the new HD media”, it is likely that the first HAMR drives will be used. Use Seagate’s own disks. Toshiba is expected to use Showa Denko’s 2TB MAMR disks for its 18TB hard drives projected Arrive later this year, but in the long run it will switch to HAMR (we have no idea when). In contrast, Western Digital is using Energy-Assisted PMR (ePMR) technology for its 18TB and 20TB hard drives due this year and will gradually switch to MAMR and HAMR in the coming years.

