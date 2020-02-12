Advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Siba, the standard poodle, owned the ring.

Despite the crowd in Madison Square Garden singing for a popular golden retriever, the statuary Siba kicked off with the best show on Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The 3-year-old Siba, adorned with black pompoms and pompoms, was the absolute picture of what many consider to be the epitome of a show dog.

Not everyone shared this view. When judge Bob Slay Siba was studying in the Best of Seven final, a fan shouted: “No way, Slay, no way!”

Slay stuck to what he saw.

“She is beautiful and has something,” said handler Chrystal Murray-Clas.

Bourbon the Whippet finished second. Daniel, the Golden Retriever, was clearly the crowd favorite – a Golden has never won in Westminster – and fans shouted his name when Slay thought about it.

Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog and Vinny the wire fox terrier also formed the final grouping.

Poodles come in three sizes, and this was the tenth time that one of them became America’s leader for the first time since 2002. A standard that was last won in 1991.

AP freelance writer Ginger Tidwell-Walker contributed to this report.

