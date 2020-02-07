Advertisement

Long journeys were associated with higher stress and lower productivity, but now there is another problem that workers need to worry about: potential exposure to carcinogenic chemicals from their car seats.

People with prolonged commuting are more exposed to the chemical flame retardant used in car seats, according to a new study by the University of California at Riverside and Duke University in the journal Environment International.

The researchers asked UC Riverside students to wear silicone wristbands for five days. Because silicone absorbs contaminants such as chemicals, wristbands made from the material have been used in other studies to track chemical exposure, the authors found.

Focus on flame retardant chemical

Long commuting students were more likely to be exposed to a chemical called TDCIPP, which is used as a flame retardant and has been classified as a carcinogen in California.

At the same time, Americans spend more time commuting than ever before, with the census finding that commuters work about 27 minutes a day, compared to about 22 minutes in 1980.

“Given that a large proportion of the human population in Southern California – as well as other densely populated regions in the United States – commutes for an hour or more almost daily, our study raises concerns about the potential for chronic TDCIPP exposure inside vehicles and possibly other modes of transportation, “the researchers wrote.

According to the state’s 65 proposal, businesses must warn consumers if products contain carcinogenic chemicals, and the state also maintains a list of chemicals known to cause cancer or birth defects.

Public transport concerns?

Although the use of TDCIPP is declining in many household products, it is possible that “it will continue to add fixed seats, as well as plastic and electronics to a vehicle’s dashboard and console,” to meet federal flammability standards, the authors said. This could explain “why the use and concentration of TDCIPP in vehicle components is likely to be higher,” they added.

The authors noted that further research is needed, such as measuring the impact of these types of chemicals on commuters who rely on public transportation.

“As many countries around the world rely heavily on public transport rather than private vehicles, future studies are needed to compare the [chemical] exposure of study participants who mainly use private vehicles to commute compared to public transport,” said them tight.

