Silicon Power has launched a new series of consumer-oriented external 3.5-inch USB hard drives. The Stream S07 hard drives can be used with PCs, smart TVs and other devices.

The Silicon Power Stream S07 family consists of four models with a capacity of 3 TB, 4 TB, 6 TB and 8 TB. All drives are housed in a black plastic housing, whose texture is reminiscent of a stone. To make the resemblance to a stone even more realistic, the chassis has an opening that looks like a crack. The opening is used for cooling and has an elegant integrated LED that serves as a status indicator for the transmission.

The manufacturer does not disclose which hard drives are used for its Stream S07 DAS devices, although they are certainly not a high-end drive given the performance and power requirements for the device. Last but not least, this means that these are not high-capacity hard drives. They are based on CMR technology (conventional magnetic recording) and are no more complicated if you use a hard disk drive with shingles.

The Silicon Power external Stream 07 hard drives will be available shortly. The prices vary depending on the capacity.

Source: Silicon Power

