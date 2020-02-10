Advertisement

Simon Property Group will buy mall operator Taubman Realty worth around $ 3.6 billion as these properties continue to struggle with their retail tenants.

Simon Property Group Inc. announced on Monday that its operational partnership, Simon Property Group, LP, will purchase Taubman’s entire shares for $ 52.50 per share. The Taubman family will sell around a third of their shares at the transaction price and will continue to be a 20% partner of the Taubman Realty Group LP.

Taubman Realty owns, manages or rents 26 shopping centers in the United States and Asia, including The Mall in Short Hills in New Jersey and Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida.

The deal is expected to close in the middle of the year. The approval of two-thirds of Taubman’s outstanding voting rights and a majority of Taubman’s outstanding voting rights, which are not owned by the Taubman family, are still required.

