Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, has signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center all day.

WWE announced the news on Monday after the 18-year-old signed a contract. Johnson will be the first fourth-generation WWE superstar after her great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson – both WWE Hall of Famers.

However, Johnson will follow her 10-time world champion father, whose popularity and electrifying charisma have boosted the rise along with Steve Austin, The Undertaker, the D-Generation X and many other “Attitude Era” superstars. “

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said in a press release. “Knowing that my family has such a personal relationship with wrestling is something very special for me and I am grateful that I have the opportunity not only to wrestle but to continue this legacy.”

Thanks to Garcia, a film producer who supports the two latest Jumanji films with Dwayne Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw and the DC comic film Shazam !, she supports her daughter, who joins the WWE, on social media.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and unbelievable drive have earned her a sought-after training session with elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, executive vice president of WWE. “Simone now not only has the opportunity to cultivate and demonstrate her passion for WWE in the Performance Center, but she will also continue the tradition of her incredible family line and make her own impression as a WWE superstar of the first fourth generation.”

Johnson began his part-time training in September 2018 at the Performance Center. She returned regularly with her famous father, sometimes in tow, to see her practice.

In August 2019, Levesque spoke about Simone at the Performance Center: “All I’m going to say about Simone is that she shares her entire family’s passion for what we do. Incredible. She also shares her family’s incredible ethics. It is great to see To see this next generation. She’s an extremely hard worker. If she wants there is nothing to stop them. “

Johnson will train with a diverse and growing group of talents, led by head coach Matt Bloom and co-head coach Sara Amato.

“Simone knows that she has a lot to learn,” said Bloom. “She is hungry to learn and has pecked the heads of the coaches and also the experienced superstars. She will not rest on her laurels. It was a short time ago, but she crushed them.”

“Simone is a wonderful girl,” added Amato. “She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to be successful, and all the hard work and sacrifices that go with it. I wouldn’t have expected less.”

WWE fans will hear from Johnson herself when she has an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelly this Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. EST, on the various digital platforms of the promotion.

