More than 70 exhibitors, including the US space giant Lockheed Martin, have withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow due to concerns about the corona virus outbreak, but the organizers insisted that Asia’s largest aviation event should continue.

Precautions – including a significant reduction in public attendance and temperature surveys – were imposed prior to the opening of the event that begins Tuesday in the city state, which has reported 40 coronavirus infections.

Organizers also encouraged participants to greet each other by bending or swinging instead of shaking hands.

Leck Chet Lam, director of organizer Experia Events, confirmed that more than 70 exhibitors have decided not to participate, but said there was “still a strong presence” at the show.

The biggest names in space travel take part in the Singapore Airshow and often massive deals – such as airline orders from major airlines – are announced during the event.

The outbreak, which killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands throughout China, spread to almost more than two dozen other countries and caused global concern.

The Singapore Airshow, Asia’s largest aviation event, has been hit by the corona virus outbreak in China Photo: AFP / ROSLAN RAHMAN

Many countries, including Singapore, have prevented travelers who have recently been to China from entering or traveling through its territory to prevent the virus from spreading.

Despite that ban, the Chinese air force is taking part in the air show for the first time. The acrobatic team will participate in the flight displays – the highlight of the biennial event – but more than 10 Chinese companies have withdrawn.

On Friday, Singapore raised its disease alert to the second highest level of its four-point system.

Lockheed Martin and aircraft manufacturer De Havilland withdrew after the alarm level was raised.

Canada’s Bombardier had already withdrawn.

The aerobatics team of the South Korean Air Force was withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow earlier this week due to the virus outbreak.

