File photo of a worker in a protective suit checks the temperature of a man in Beijing ANI via Reuters

Singapore / Melbourne: As governments in Asia struggle to reassure their people about the corona virus, health experts say Singapore’s communication approach is a model for others to reduce panic, rumors, and conspiracy theories.

In a nine-minute message recorded on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said, “Anxiety can do more harm than the virus itself,” amid reports of long lines and hoarding in local supermarkets. He then set out measures that residents could take to prevent the virus from spreading, such as: B. good hygiene, and assured them that the city had enough goods.

In addition, he assured Singaporeans that the virus did not look as deadly as the severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003, which means that most people would likely experience a minor illness. He also said that if the virus spreads to avoid overwhelming hospitals, the government would change its approach, adding that he would “keep them informed at every step.”

The speech, which was published in three languages ​​on social media, seemed to take immediate effect: the long queues in supermarkets across the city-state on Friday evening returned to normal from Sunday. That alone proved remarkable in a region where governments have struggled to get the message right and have triggered panic buying and confusion about how to protect themselves from the outbreak.

The strength of risk communication in Singapore was reflected in the strength of its response, World Health Organization spokeswoman Olivia Lawe-Davies said in an email. “Before the first case in Singapore was uncovered, preparatory activities for rapid detection and response to 2019 nCoV had been undertaken, including improved monitoring and communication with the public and healthcare workers.”

Mixed news

In Hong Kong, Carrie Lam’s mixed messages about wearing masks and closing the Chinese mainland border have raised suspicions. The nurses went on strike and residents violently fought quarantine posts, while residents struggled to buy toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice, and other staples for more than a week.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Lam said Hong Kong had no plans to enact new laws regulating facial mask care and urged residents to reduce their social interactions. With only 52 mainland Chinese residents arriving in the city on February 9, proposals to completely close the border no longer make sense. “We appeal to the Hong Kong people to stay at home as often as possible,” said Lam.

In Thailand, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, meanwhile, apologized for expelling “foreigners” from Thailand for refusing to wear face masks.

In Singapore, where 5.7 million people live, 45 cases of the virus have been confirmed. This is the second tallest outside of China, with the exception of a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

Lee’s speech “was an excellent example of very good risk communication,” said Claire Hooker, a lecturer at the Center for Values, Ethics and Law in Medicine at the University of Sydney, who has been studying public responses to epidemics and infectious diseases for about 20 years. “It gave people very specific actions,” that “gave back a degree of control to people whose feeling of control will feel threatened,” she said.

Thomas Abraham, author of “The Plague of the 21st Century, The History of SARS” and advisor for risk communication at the World Health Organization, said the speech worked because the Singaporeans have great confidence in the government’s competence – also as transparency.

“Prime Minister Lee hides no facts,” said Abraham. “He doesn’t hesitate to talk about how the situation could get worse.”

The next parliamentary elections in Singapore must take place by April 2021, although the ruling party has called for early elections in the past few cycles. It is unclear how the outbreak of the corona virus will affect the timing of the vote. -Bloomberg

