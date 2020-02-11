Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Adele showed off her slimmed-down figure at the Oscars after-party

Netizens have mixed reactions about Adele’s weight loss

Rebel Wilson is committed to a healthy life in 2020

Adele showed off a slimmed-down figure at an Oscars after-party.

The singer “Rolling in the Deep” shocked her fans and the netizens in her latest photo taken at the Oscars after-party. In an instant the singer looks slim and almost unrecognizable.

The Polish presenter Kinga Rusin shared her photo with Adele on Instagram. The “Hello” singer attended the star-studded bash of Jay Z and Beyoncé, where she was wearing a sparkling leopard-print dress and large earrings.

Rusin wrote a long caption for her position in Polish and The Sun provided a translation.

“At yesterday’s private party by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I spoke with Adele about … shoes (Adele in the photo after dropping probably 30 kg!),” Rusin wrote.

“I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning … It started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels. I honestly did not recognize her because she is so thin now! We talked and laughed until she said her name … The conversation with Adele was the ticket for a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness! “

According to the publication, Adele debuted her impressive weight loss in October at Drake’s birthday party just weeks after she applied for a divorce from Simon Konecki. An insider said that Adele achieved her slimmer frame by training with personal trainers and home regimes and following plans with the help of videos and tutorials.

Many were very impressed by the slender figure of Adele. But one felt that she looks better with a little more weight.

“I think it’s great that she’s trying to be healthy, but I like her with a little more weight. I thought she looked great when she promoted her last album,” wrote Brettdamberger.

“Omggg Adele is such a skinny legend !!!” someone wrote on Twitter.

“Adele gives Mariah a run for her money. Whew the skinny queen. I stand, “another added.

Just like Adele, Rebel Wilson also showed great weight loss. The actress “Pitch Perfect” looked slimmer in her messages on social media. At the beginning of this year, Wilson made a statement that she will make some positive changes this year and will call 2020 “The Year of Health”.

Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on 12 February 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

