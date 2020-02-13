Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald with Union Workers | Twitter | @ MaryLouMcDonald

New Delhi: In the recent Irish elections, Sinn Fein, a party once affiliated with the Irish Republic Army (IRA) insurgent group, shattered all political expectations by winning the referendum and becoming the second largest party with 37 seats, Dial – that Lower house of the country. It is also most likely to form a government.

In the 20th century, the party was the political wing of the violent radical group IRA, which led an uprising against Britain between 1968 and 1998 known as “The Troubles” that resulted in the deaths of more than 3,600 people.

In this election, however, the former Sinn Fein was able to surpass the centuries-old dominance of the ruling Fine Gael party and Fianna Fail, the largest party of this election with 38 seats, through a socialist-democratic campaign. They dealt with issues such as homelessness, rising rents, insurance costs and the general increase in inequality.

While the party is in talks with other political parties to form a coalition government, concerns remain that, despite its new avatar, the party will still be led by old elected leaders who continue to have ties to paramilitary groups, particularly the IRA.

IRA-led uprising and Sinn Fein’s role in it

Sinn Fein was founded in the early 20th century and its name, which comes from the Gaelic language, means “we alone”. At that time it was a constitutional political party and won the majority of seats in Ireland during the 1918 British general election. This prompted her to launch a violent campaign against the British during the 1919 liberation war.

The war ended in 1921 after political agreement was reached and Ireland was divided into the independent Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which would continue to be part of the United Kingdom. Sinn Fein decided not to hold elections after the war ended – a protest against the division.

The party separated several times over the next few decades and became famous again in 1968 when the IRA decided to rekindle the uprising against the British state to meet its demand for a united Ireland.

The conflict was not limited to Ireland. A New York Times report said: “The bombings spread to the rest of the UK, targeting high-profile figures like Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Mortars were fired at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister, and at Heathrow Airport outside London. British troops hunted I.R.A. Members all the way to Gibraltar. “

At that time, Sinn Fein was the IRA’s main political arm, performing a variety of tasks, including fundraising. “Sinn Fein was an assistant to the Irish Republican Army. They were there for propaganda, they were there to raise money, they were there to speak on behalf of the IRA, but they were a lot of second cousins, ”he remarked PBS,

Sinn Fein’s gradual transition to a socialist-democratic party

Two events marked Sinn Fein’s change from an anti-British insurgent group to a democratic political party. In 1986, under the leadership of Gerry Adams, the party’s president and chief strategist, she finally decided to drop the abstention and fight for seats in the dial.

Then, in 1998, under the Good Friday Agreement, an agreement was reached to divide power in Northern Ireland between the pro-British Democratic Unionist and the pro-United Sinn Fein. Since then, Sinn Fein has been part of the Northern Irish government.

In the meantime, the party’s votes rose very gradually. In 1997 it rose from 1.9 percent of the vote in 1987 to just 2.6 percent of the vote.

The real shift occurred in 2005, however, when the IRA decided to give up arms and end the insurgency. Until then, Sinn Fein had to carry the luggage of being the political arm of a violent IRA. By 2011, the share of votes had risen to 9.9 percent. And now in 2020 it secured the highest votes with 24.2 percent of the vote.

What led to this resurgence

Some factors are responsible for Sinn Fein becoming the most popular party in the 2020 elections.

First, its leader Gerry Adams gave way to Mary Lou McDonald in 2017. In order to further distance her party from the IRA, the new leader brought new faces with no connection to the uprising.

Second, their campaign during the 2020 elections focused on implementing a socialist-democratic agenda. While the global financial crash in 2008 ruined the Irish economy, the following years of austerity measures significantly reduced people’s living standards. In such a scenario, the feeling of disillusionment with the two centrist political parties grew.

Sinn Fein won “largely by speaking to voters who felt left behind by a booming economy and were surprised by rising rents, homelessness, insurance costs and waiting lists in the hospital,” reports The guard,

“For many in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and other cities, it’s about paying rent, not cloudy historical events north of the border,” the report added.

