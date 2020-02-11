Advertisement

Siri, the built-in voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, and other devices, can now answer questions related to the 2020 U.S. election and provide live results when votes are counted, reports TechCrunch.

“Siri” is able to answer information requests like “When are the California area codes?” To answer. along with questions that include real-time information, such as “Who wins the New Hampshire area code?”

Live results are provided by the Associated Press. This information is also used in the Apple News app to deliver nationwide results, and a card tracking candidate wins in every state elementary school.

The updated “Siri” feature is part of Apple’s special coverage of the U.S. 2020 presidential election in the Apple News app that Apple announced last week.

Apple’s election reporting includes news and analysis from dozens of sources, as well as live streaming debates and other content. Apple plans to continue offering election reporting until the President takes office in 2021.

The election information provided by ‌Siri‌ is currently being published and should soon be available to everyone.

