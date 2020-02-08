Advertisement

EDWARDSVILLE, IL. – An increase in the number of applicants at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville makes enrollment for the coming autumn semester appear confident.

School admissions officials said the number of first-time applications for fall this year was 10,860, exceeding the previous record of 2015. The Alton Telegraph reports that the number of applications has increased by 21% compared to the previous year.

“The growing interest in SIUE’s engineering and maintenance programs is linked to the growing interest of students from St. Louis, Chicago, and rural Illinois,” said Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions. “We have been recruiting many of these students since they were in high school.”

Officials said they will now focus on staying in touch with applicants when deciding where to go to college.

