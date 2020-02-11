Advertisement

SK Hynix has a new comprehensive patent and technology license agreement with Xperi Corp. completed. Among other things, the company has licensed the DBI Ultra 2.5D / 3D connection technology developed by Invensas. The latter was developed to enable the construction of 16 hi-chip assemblies, including next-generation memory, and highly integrated SoCs with numerous homogeneous layers.

Invensa’s DBI Ultra is a proprietary die-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology that supports 100,000 to 1,000,000 connections per mm2 with trace spacing of only 1 µm. According to the company, the much larger number of connections can offer a significantly larger bandwidth than conventional copper column connection technology, which enables only 625 connections per mm2. The small interconnects also offer a shorter Z-height and allow a stacked 16-layer chip to be built in the same space as conventional 8-Hi chips, which enables higher storage densities.

Like other next generation connection technologies, DBI Ultra supports both 2.5D and 3D integration. In addition, it enables the integration of semiconductor devices of different sizes that are manufactured with different process technologies. This flexibility is not only useful for next-generation, high-capacity, high-bandwidth storage solutions (including 3DS, HBM, and beyond), but also for various highly integrated CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs, and SoCs.

DBI Ultra uses a chemical bond that enables tie layers that do not add spacing height and do not require copper columns or underfill. While the process flow used for DBI Ultra differs from conventional batch processes, it is still known to be good punching tools and does not require high temperatures, which leads to relatively high yields.

However, all of this is costly, and Invensas keeps it to itself. The company does not disclose how much it costs to use DBI Ultra or how much it costs compared to the technologies used today.

SK Hynix does not disclose how DBI Ultra technology will be used. However, the DRAM manufacturer is expected to use the new features for next generation memory products.

Craig Mitchell, President of Invensas, said the following:

“As the industry goes beyond traditional node scaling and turns to hybrid bonding, Invensas is a pioneer that continues to provide improved performance, performance and functionality while lowering semiconductor costs. We are proud to work with SK hynix to further develop and market our DBI Ultra technology and look forward to a wide range of storage solutions that take advantage of this revolutionary technology platform. “

Source: Xperi

