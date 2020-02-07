Advertisement

Skechers USA (SKX) – Get Report stocks rose after the shoe maker and retailer met fourth-quarter earnings estimates and a number of analysts raised their price targets.

The Manhattan Beach, California company earned $ 59.5 million or 39 cents per share in the quarter, up 26 percent from $ 47.4 million or 31 cents a year earlier.

Revenue increased 23% from $ 1.1 billion to $ 1.33 billion.

According to FactSet, analysts expect earnings per share of 39 cents and sales of $ 1.2 billion for the last quarter.

On the last check, Skechers stock rose 6.8% to $ 40.56.

The company generated four quarters of its record sales in 2019, Managing Director Robert Greenberg said in a statement.

And “2019 was also the year in which we saw the resurgence of chunky sneakers – and as the author of this category, we became a global point of contact.”

He said the company showed particular strength in men’s, walking, running and golf shoes.

Greenberg expressed concern about the corona virus in China and its impact on Skechers employees, partners, suppliers and consumers.

“We continue to monitor this situation and its potential disruption to our global business,” he said. “The Skechers brand is strong in China and we remain confident that we can survive in China in the long term.”

For the first quarter, Skechers anticipates a revenue share of $ 70 to $ 75 between $ 1.4 and $ 1.43 billion. The FactSet survey searched for 75 cents per share and $ 1.42 billion.

Deutsche Bank analysts rated the stock as a buy and raised their price target from $ 49 to $ 51.

Skechers earnings report “shows the strong dynamic of the company in all regions and channels, driven by innovative and convincing products”, wrote the analysts in a report.

“We were particularly impressed with SKX’s domestic sales performance … in what we believe to be a difficult retail environment.”

Susquehanna Financial Group analysts rate the stock positively, raising their price target from $ 49 to $ 51.

“The Skechers brand is popular with consumers worldwide,” the analysts wrote in a report.

Stifel buys Skechers and raises its price target from $ 48 to $ 49, Bloomberg reported.

Morgan Stanley analysts rate Skechers stock as equilibrium with a target price of $ 37. “We started the fourth quarter 2019 report incrementally positive,” they wrote in a report.

The widening of the profit margin before interest and taxes in 2019 shows that management strategies are on the right track despite the quarterly volatility.

“Given the uncertainty about the impact of the Chinese corona virus on sales and the ongoing debate about the EBIT margin, we remain balanced for the time being.”

And Wells Fargo confirmed the equity balance and raised its price target from $ 40 to $ 43, Dow Jones reported.

