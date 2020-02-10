Advertisement

Shares of the employment agency Slack (JOB) – Be informed on Monday of a report the company has completed with International Business Machines (IBM) – Log in as the company’s official messaging service.

Business Insider announced that IBM will provide access to Slack to its more than 350,000 employees, making IBM the company’s largest single customer.

IBM has been reported to have been using Slack since 2014, and the company said the move was due in part to employees using the app for free before the company joined.

Slack could not be reached immediately for comment.

Slack’s shares rose 14% to $ 26.20.

Slack jumped last week after analysts at RBC Capital Markets started valuing the stock with an outperform rating and a target price of $ 25.

RBC analysts praised Slack for its “leading brand, differentiated technology and strong tailwind from a growing market for collaboration in the workplace.”

Some analysts and investors have dismissed Slack as another messaging service in a sea of ​​competitors. The RBC analysts don’t see it that way.

“While Slack’s simplified view is that it’s just another chat tool at work, the vision of becoming the primary system for engaging everyone within (and increasingly outside) a company creates a positive one data feedback loop. Said the analysts.

The San Francisco-based company went public on June 20 in a direct listing with a reference price of $ 26. On the first day of trading, the stock rose to $ 42. It was trading below $ 20 in November.

