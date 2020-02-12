Advertisement

Henry Slade was first called up in the Guinness Six Nations 2020 by England when he is speeding up his recovery from an ankle problem.

Slade injured himself in mid-December in a 31:22 win in the Gallagher Premiership against Leicester and had to miss the first two rounds of the championship.

A statement released by England revealed that Slade and Manu Tuilagi will continue their rehabilitation if they join a team of 25 for a three-day camp in Kensington.

Tuilagi suffered a groin strain in the defeat against France between 24 and 17, which triggered the campaign in a deflationary manner and forced him to suspend victory over Scotland at the Calcutta Cup on Saturday.

He hoped he would only miss a game, but his absence from the group of 25 named by Eddie Jones suggests he’s also facing a race against time to be fit for Ireland’s visit to Twickenham on Sunday ,

Slade is an alternative to Tuilagi in the center, but the clash with Andy Farrell’s undefeated team could arrive too early for him, suggesting Jonathan Joseph’s stay in shirt # 13. Manu Tuilagi suffered a groin injury against France (Adam Davy / PA)

Courtney Lawes was involved against France and Scotland, but was rested for the camp starting Thursday.

In addition to the 25, the Cameron Redpath sales center was also called.

England 25-man training squad –

Forward: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), T Curry (Sale), B Earl (Saracens), C Ewels (Bath), E. Genge (Leicester), J. George (Saracens), M. Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens)), J. Launchbury (Wasps), L. Ludlam (Northampton), J. Marler (Harlequins), K. Sinckler (Harlequins), W. Stuart (Bath), S. Underhill (Bath), M Vunipola (Saracens).

Back: E. Daly (Saracens), O Devoto (Exeter), O Farrell (Saracens), G. Ford (Leicester), G. Furbank (Northampton), W. Heinz (Gloucester), J. Joseph (Bath), J May (Leicester), O Thorley (Gloucester), B Youngs (Leicester).

