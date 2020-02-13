Slovakian foreign minister Miroslav Lajcak, who was once the president of the UN General Assembly, is expected to be named the new special envoy of the world body for disputed Western Sahara, diplomats said Wednesday.

The position has been vacant since May 2019, when former German President Horst Kohler resigned for health reasons.

Unless one of the formal parties to the conflict objects, Lajcak’s appointment must be confirmed in the coming weeks, diplomats told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The vast desert area of ​​Western Sahara is located north of Mauritania and borders approximately 1000 kilometers of Atlantic coast in the west.

Morocco has dominated 80 percent of the territory since the 1970s and considers it an integral part of the kingdom. This is disputed by the Polisario Front, an independence movement supported by Algerians.

The Polisario fought a war of independence from 1975 to 1991 and wants a referendum in which the people of Western Sahara choose between independence and integration with Morocco.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, here in Brussels in January 2020, could be the next UN envoy for Western Sahara Photo: AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Rabat has offered autonomy, but insists that it retains sovereignty.

Finding a successor to Kohler is complicated for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Several candidates refused to take up the position or were rejected by one of the parties to the conflict, diplomats said.

Kohler had managed to bring Morocco, the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania to the negotiating table in Switzerland in December 2018 and again in March 2019, but no significant progress was made.

The UN maintains a 240-strong peacekeeping force in Western Sahara, known as MINURSO. The force is charged with maintaining the ceasefire, in particular with air and ground patrols.

Lajcak, 56, is a career diplomat who held various positions before becoming Foreign Minister. He was president of the UN General Assembly from September 2017 to September 2018.

In 2006, Lajcak helped negotiate, organize and oversee a referendum on the independence of the European Union in Montenegro, before becoming the High Representative of the international community in Bosnia.

. (TagsToTranslate) slovak