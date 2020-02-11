Advertisement

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H.

Former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, won the votes of a small community in New Hampshire, who barely maintained his tradition of being one of the first to vote in the presidential primary.

The five residents of Dixville Notch cast their vote just after the stroke of Tuesday night midnight in the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary vote in the nation.

Bloomberg received three registration votes, one from a Republican and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

The polls opened later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 o’clock in the morning. The first primary president follows last week’s caucuses in Iowa, which was plagued by technical problems that claimed both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg to win.

The small community, located near the Canadian border, has been in the spotlight for nearly 60 years to cast votes just after midnight in the country’s first presidential primary and November general elections after inventor of the Neil Tillotson latex balloon at the Balsams resort had bought the early vote in the hotel. The resort was closed in 2011, but voting went on in a ski hut or in a former culinary school nearby.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had a democrat vote,” said Tillotson’s son, Neil, who is the city’s moderator. “I looked through the field of democratic candidates and looked for someone with whom I could make contact about policy and get things done. I believe Mike Bloomberg can win the presidency in November and do things in a way that makes me feel good by feel “, Neil Said Tillotson.

For years Dixville Notch attracted many political candidates and many media. It is supposed to have reached its peak voices in 1988. At the general election that year, 34 residents voted for Republican George H.W. Bush, and three voted for democrat Michael Dukakis.

This time only visited Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet Dixville Notch prior to the vote.

The lack of attention among 2020 candidates underlines the precarious situation in which the community finds itself. Last year the Attorney General’s office said that Dixville Notch needed another official to hold a primary election after a person who previously held that role left.

That left Dixville Notch with just four total residents. According to the Attorney General’s office, if the community could not find a fifth person to fill a vacancy for a selector in time, he should have contacted the State Secretary for assistance in joining nearby municipalities to vote.

Last month, resident no. 5 became Les Otten, a developer working on expanding and reopening the Balsams.

“At the moment, the importance of the voting tradition in Dixville seemed like something needed to be spent on it,” he said last month. “It was something that screamed for someone to step forward and say,” I’ll be the fifth man. “

Two other areas, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, offer midnight voices in New Hampshire.

Hart’s Location, a small town in the White Mountains, began the early voting tradition in 1948 to house railroad workers who had to work before normal voting hours. Hart’s Location interrupted the vote at midnight in 1964 and brought it back in 1996.

Millsfield, which is 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Dixville Notch, had midnight mood as early as 1952, but stopped after a while. It has revived the tradition in 2016.

