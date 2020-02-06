Advertisement

The latest DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Byleth, the main character of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And if you’re one of the legions of fans who feel that there are too many Fire Emblem characters in Smash, Masahiro Sakurai agrees.

In his weekly Famitsu column, Sakurai repeated the selection of characters and his considerations about the number of Fire Emblem and Sword characters.

“I don’t choose the fighters according to my wishes,” wrote Sakurai – via Siliconera. “That must bring Nintendo.”

Sakurai explained the process of introducing Byleth into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He discussed the topic when the character was first revealed. Sakurai says, “This time we had the experience of immediately being the protagonist of a game that people were playing. At the beginning of their production, we experimented by working on a title that was in development.”

Nintendo

Typically, DLC characters in Smash Ultimate come from old franchises or games that have been unavailable for over a year. Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released in July and has been on the market for a few months. Sakurai revealed in his special Byleth demo that he was allowed to play Three Houses before it was done to get a feel for the characters.

Regarding the number of Fire Emblem spots on the list, Sakurai says, “There are too many Fire Emblem characters. And there are too many Sword characters. I understand too. These things are already decided, however, so let’s move them over Things I should think about are elsewhere. “

Sakurai repeats how Nintendo decides which characters to choose for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and he and his studio go through the development process. But even that doesn’t mean the team is in charge of how characters play in Smash Ultimate.

“Since there are too many sword characters, they all have their own tactics that are unique to the fighter,” Sakurai wrote.

This is especially true for Byleth, who uses four different weapons in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. To distinguish the characters from Roy, Marth and Robin, Byleth can use a bow, ax, lance and sword.

Nintendo

Sakurai announced that there will be a second Fighters Pass for Smash Ultimate with six new DLC characters. Hopefully Nintendo will not choose another Fire Emblem or Swordsman for DLC, although we predict that fans wouldn’t mind if Dante from Devil May Cry appeared.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available for Nintendo Switch.

Do you share the same feeling as Sakurai? What do you think about Byleth? Let us know in the comments.

