Disneyland increased the price of the MaxPass app for cell phones by 33% when the Anaheim theme park announced that the new attraction “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run” in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will soon be included in the range of FastPass rides System is included.

The cost of using Disney’s digital MaxPass system, which allows visitors to book FastPass attraction times through a mobile app, increases to $ 20 a day.

The MaxPass price hike was part of the broader ticket price hike in Disneyland, which is now increasing the prices of some one-day and multi-day tickets as well as all annual tickets, while the Anaheim theme park is preparing for the opening of the Marvel Avengers campus this summer.

While the paper version of FastPasses is still free for the attractions, Disneyland introduced a new MaxPass app in 2017 that allows visitors to collect FastPasses digitally. In early 2019, the park increased the MaxPass fee from $ 10 to $ 15 per visit. The MaxPass surcharge for annual pass holders is now $ 125 (compared to $ 100).

Visitors enjoy the convenience of Disney MaxPass because it allows them to do more during their day, Disneyland officials said.

The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run flight simulator no longer offers FastPass access in the first 8 months since the Star Wars Land debut. Similarly, the new Dark Ride Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy Edge currently doesn’t offer FastPass access, while the attraction uses a virtual queue boarding group system.

Two more attractions are joining the FastPass system today: Autopia at Disneyland and Monsters Inc.: Mike and Sulley for rescue at Disney California Adventure. Until 2015, Autopia offered FastPass access when service was discontinued during Star Wars Launch Bay renovation. The trip with Monsters Inc. at DCA rarely takes longer than 10 to 15 minutes.

Disney has not yet announced when Smugglers Run will join the FastPass / MaxPass system. The “Galaxy’s Edge” attraction will soon be included in the list.

Adding the three rides increases the number of FastPass / MaxPass attractions in Disney’s two Anaheim parks to over 20.

