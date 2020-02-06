Advertisement

Even if a company achieves healthy user and revenue growth while competing with high-profile technology giants, it can be a completely different challenge.

Snap (SNAP) – Get Report and Spotify (JOB) – Get report Q4 reports every drive of this house.

Snap, which fell 14.7% on Wednesday, saw its Daily Active Users (DAUs) grow annually from more than expected 17% to 218 million. While revenue missed consensus estimates by $ 2 million, it still rose 44% to $ 561 million.

Despite repaying $ 100 million in lawyers, Snap recorded a net loss of $ 147 million under GAAP for the seasonally strongest quarter. Free cash flow (FCF) was $ 76 million, down from a negative consensus of $ 31 million.

In addition, Snap achieved adjusted EBITDA of minus $ 70 million to minus $ 90 million for the first quarter, which is below a consensus of minus $ 66 million. CFO Derek Anderson would only say in his earnings statement that Snap expects “additional progress” towards more profitability and positive cash flow in 2020.

The fourth quarter FCF print and Anderson’s comments suggest that a consensus among pre-earnings analysts that Snap should have a slightly positive cash flow for 2020 as a whole was too optimistic. They also question a consensus that the FCF should increase to $ 395 million in 2021.

Spotify, which fell 4.8% on Wednesday, reported that its premium subscribers grew 29% annually to 124 million (near the high end of its forecast) and that its monthly active users (MAUs) grew 31% have grown to 271 million (above the maximum) end of the manual). The company also set premium subscriber and MAU guidance ranges between 143 and 153 million and between 328 and 348 million for 2020, respectively.

However, Spotify also anticipated an operating loss of EUR 150 to 250 million (EUR 165 to 275 million) in 2020, after an operating loss of EUR 73 million (EUR 80 million) in 2019. In addition, this was expected Companies for 2020 with a gross margin (GM) from 23.2% to 25.2% (2019: 25.4%).

Unlike Snap, Spotify has positive cash flow – with a little help from a few payment dates, FCF was generated in 2019 in the amount of 440 million euros (484 million US dollars). However, this has a lot to do with the dynamics of working capital: Spotify collects subscription income before license fees for these subscriptions have to be paid to music labels.

At Spotify’s request, management signaled that the company’s growing podcast / content investments will weigh on the bottom line this year. The Q4 report coincided with a formal announcement (the following reports) that Spotify is buying Bill Simmons’ The Ringer, which has an extensive podcast operation.

When you look at the specific factors that made it difficult for Snap and Spotify to make money, the competition from technology giants is suddenly huge.

Snap is campaigning against Facebook’s FB platforms to increase both consumer awareness and advertising costs. At the same time, the scaling (either in terms of users or advertising revenue) is much less than that of Mark Zuckerberg’s company. While Facebook’s services are hosted on its own highly efficient data center infrastructure, Snap Google pays (Acol) – Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) – Get a report to meet infrastructure requirements.

Spotify has worked closely with the top 3 music labels Sony, Universal and Warner and has limited opportunities to negotiate with these companies as subscribers would be outraged if the labels’ extensive music catalogs disappeared from Spotify’s services.

On the way, Spotify competes with technology giants who can advertise their music services for their huge user bases free of charge and can host the services on their own infrastructure (Spotify uses Google). Even though the technology giants’ deals in music labels (according to all claims) are similar to Spotify’s, these companies can afford to treat their services as loss-makers, tying consumers to their wider ecosystems if they so choose.

As the recent Snap and Spotify figures show, these structural and competitive issues still make it difficult for companies to meet Wall Street’s hopes of profit, even though their user and revenue base is growing in solid double-digit numbers.

