According to a poll by the American Psychiatric Association in 2019, 38% of adults believe that social media can be harmful to their mental health, and now popular apps such as Snapchat are working to address it. On February 11, which was also marked as Safer Internet Day, Snapchat unveiled a new mental health tool that connects users with expert resources when searching for potentially triggering topics.

The new feature of Snapchat, called “Here For You”, is intended to make the app an overall safer place for users and will be rolled out in the coming months. Once it is available, people looking for topics related to anxiety, depression, stress, sadness, suicidal thoughts or bullying may also notice that mental health resources are emerging. If you wonder what this looks like in practice, Fast Company gives the example of someone who is looking for the term “thinspo”, who can be linked to pro-anorexia content. In that case, the user can notice the content of mental health experts in their search results.

There is a lot of research that helps explain why Snapchat adds this feature. A study from 2018 in the Journal of Social & Clinical Psychology specifically suggested that there is a connection between the use of social media and feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. And if you take into account that an estimated 2.65 billion people used social media platforms in 2018, these findings will be much more urgent. While no one can limit the amount of time you spend on social media, popular platforms can try to take control of certain things, such as search results.

And this does not only apply to adults who use social media – Snapchat is also popular with young people. Jen Stout, Vice President of Global Policy at Snapchat, told Fast Company: “We feel a real responsibility to try to make a positive impact with some of our youngest, sometimes most vulnerable users on our platform.” According to an Influencer Marketing Hub 2018 report, about 78% of the app’s users were between 18 and 24 years old.

In addition to the new features, Snapchat’s Twitter support account released several tweets about Safer Internet Day, reminding users of different ways they can protect themselves while using the app. Some of these tips include no one you really know, create a more secure password and remember that although Snaps can disappear, people can find ways to take a screenshot without your knowledge.