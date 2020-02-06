Advertisement

In true Mulaney style, comedian John Mulaney reveals that he is again hosting Saturday Night Live.

Mulaney shared an “official” letter from SNL maker and producer Lorne Michaels. Michaels wrote a letter to the Toronto residents because Mulaney had planned a stand-up performance in Toronto the same day that Michaels wanted him to host it. He acknowledged that Mulaney had a conflict, but shared that the country needed him now.

John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Rob Klein and John Lutz backstage on February 4, 2020 | Lloyd Bishop / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He wrote: “I think, given the state of affairs in this country, the need for John is now greater in New York. John was fully prepared for Toronto and regrets having to postpone it for the third time, but he was drafted by SNL. Yes, we still have a sketch here. He just does his duty and there is nothing more Canadian than that. “

John does what Lorne tells him

Mulaney shared the letter to Instagram and joked about how he was too scared to say no to the hosting performance. “A letter from Lorne Michaels to the residents of Toronto,” Mulaney wrote along with a photo of the letter. “Please read and understand that I am terribly sorry that I have to relocate the show.

It has now been moved to 10 April and I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto I hope you know I won’t disappoint you again. I am also afraid of Lorne, so I do what he says. “

Mulaney will organize the legendary sketch comedy show on Saturday 29 February. Iconic musician David Byrne will perform. Mulaney and Byrne appeared together in Mulaney’s Netflix children’s show, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

Fans responded to Mulaney’s share within minutes. “ALWAYS KEEP YOU YOUNG HOSTING AGAIN ????” replied a person. Another wrote: “WEATHER HOSTING FAST WEATHER THIS IS FANTASTIC.”

The Canadian public seems to have a sense of humor about the rescheduled appearance (rather)

Some people who might have been scheduled to attend the February performance in Toronto broke Mulaney’s chops on his Instagram post. A doctor joked: “John, I am scheduled for small operations on 4/10. Is there a chance that you can push it?” Another person asked, “Do you have a drs note from Lorne Michaels?”

But some people seemed worried that Mulaney would cancel again.

“Is this from the last time you had to cancel your show or are you snaking again?” Someone snarled. Another person added: “The real injustice is why Lorne no longer casts Canadians for SNL. We need more representation 🇨🇦 oh and can’t wait to see you host again! “

TORONTO SHOW DELAYED: The weather says nothing. Location says no way. It is safer for everyone to stay off the road and off the air. Your tickets will be honored for a new date that follows. pic.twitter.com/Cl8rSvOPkU

– John Mulaney (@mulaney) January 18, 2020

Canadians may have a good reason to be a little irritated. Mulaney’s original show was scheduled for September 22. That show was rescheduled for January 18. “TORONTO Very shocked to report Sunday’s show, SENT OUT until January 18. I’ll be there Saturday night but have to go home immediately afterwards. Wouldn’t it cancel if I didn’t have to. I hope to see you in January “John,” Mulaney tweeted in September.

Mulaney then postponed the January show because of the weather. “TORONTO SHOWS DELAYED: The weather says no way. Location says no way. It is safer for everyone to stay off the road and off the air. Your tickets will be honored for a new date that follows. “

