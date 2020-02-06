Advertisement

Abby Elliott is the third generation of the showbiz family Elliott. Her grandfather Bob Elliott was a TV legend that started with Bob & Ray in the 1950s. Her father, Chris Elliott, played on TVs Get a Life and Schitt’s Creek and in films such as Cabin Boy, Groundhog Day and There is Something About Mary. Abby’s new show Indebted also has a family theme.

Abby Elliott | Evans Vestal Ward / NBCUniversal

Elliott plays Rebecca, whose parents of husband Dave (Adam Pally) (Fran Drescher and Steven Weber) come to live with them. Hilarity arises for the public, shame for Dave and Rebecca. Elliott spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet after the debt panel for the Television Critics Association and revealed a few Elliott family ties. The debt is broadcast on Thursday at 9.30 p.m. on NBC.

Advertisement

NBC runs in the Abby Elliott family

NBC has been part of the Elliott family for generations. Bob & Ray walked on NBC. Chris Elliott started with David Letterman on Late Night before Letterman left for CBS.

“It feels very special,” said Elliott. “For me, it is what I grew up with. It is what my grandfather was at NBC and my father started at Letterman when he was at NBC with my mother there.”

(l-r) Anders Garrett, Abby Elliott, Steven Weber | Trae Patton / NBC

Debt is also not Elliott’s first NBC job. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2008 – 2012.

“They don’t call it SNL ready for prime-time players,” said Elliott. “Being on prime time is very exciting.

The “Indebted” plot reflects the Abby Elliott family

Elliott was perhaps the third generation of her family in show business, but she never had to live with them. She only bunked with distant relatives before she got her own place in California.

(l-r) Abby Elliott, Steven Weber, Fran Drescher Adam Pally | Trae Patton / NBC

“I actually lived with my aunt and uncle when I first moved to L.A. but (my parents) were in Connecticut,” Elliott said. “My father and mother love to spend the winter and to be in their home in Connecticut and out of the showbiz. I was at full strength as a gung ho, so I moved here and went for it. “

“Guilty” is a show that all families can identify with

You do not have to be part of a show family at NBC to enjoy debt. That happens to be Elliott’s legacy, but the show is about the comedy that can occur in every family.

Abby Elliott and Adam Pally | Trae Patton / NBC

“It really delves into all aspects of what the generation gap is,” said Elliott. “It’s also the small things and frustration of not being able to work with Venmo or something small. Something that seemed trivial at the time, such as lying about Dave’s age to get him into a gifted program, things like that seem like a big problem for our generation, but for her there is nothing and learning from each other. “

Abbie Elliott was also an NBC child

Long before she was an actor on NBC, Elliot also watched the classic NBC shows. And not only those of her parents and grandfather. She grew up in the same NBC comedies that defined the network in the 90s.

“Seinfeld, lots of Seinfeld,” said Elliott. “I have seen every episode of Friends. I saw the end of Friends, the last season in real time, but I would say Friends and Seinfeld and Will & Grace.”

Advertisement