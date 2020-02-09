Advertisement

NEW YORK – “Saturday Night Live” tossed the impeachment vote for a cold opening with the primary democratic debate in New Hampshire.

Former cast members Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Dratch returned on Saturday to play Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar in the NBC comedy. The leader of the debate, however, was Larry David’s portrayal of Bernie Sanders.

He ridiculed the computer problems that confused the results of the Iowa caucus.

“I have an idea for an app,” he said. “It means” no app. “No app, no computers, no gadgets, no gimmicks. You show up at your polling station, take a number like a butcher, they call your number, you go up to the guy and say,” Give me a pound of that, which is going to be bad. “‘

David Sanders later said he did not know how he came to be king of an army of internet trolls called “Bernie Bros”.

“Can I stop them?” he said. “Naturally. Should I? Yes. I will get married. ‘

Colin Jost played Pete Buttigieg as “white Obama” and when asked who won in Iowa, he said “Donald Trump”.

Sudeikis made fun of Biden’s age when he was told that he had 60 seconds to make a final statement.

“The doctor said I had six to eight months,” he said.

