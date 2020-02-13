Headlines were made last week after Gayle King’s interview with the former WNBA player and head coach of the Triplets Lisa Leslie, where the late Kobe Bryant was interviewed. When CBS posted a clip of the interview with King and carefully addressed the sensitive subject of the 2003 rape of the basketball icon (which was later withdrawn), the journalist faced serious setbacks and criticism, including even death threats.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was one of the first to load his anger on King through social media in a video with a lot of expletive. Now the music star tries to make up for it.

Snoop Dogg | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

King’s explanation

When the vote began to follow last week after King’s interview, CBS This Morning Anchor posted a two-part video on Twitter discussing the controversy over her questions about Bryant, referring to the stand-alone clip selected by the network.

“If I had only seen the clip that you saw, I would also be extremely angry with me. I am ashamed, ashamed and very angry, “said King in the video. “Without knowing it, my network made a clip of a very broad interview, completely taken out of context, and if you look at it that way, it is very shocking.”

Her best Oprah Winfrey also responded to the fallout after the interview during a segment on Today With Hoda & Jenna & Friends on February 7.

“She’s not doing well. She now has death threats, has to travel with security and she feels very attacked, “Winfrey said in tears about King. “In the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. And it was only because someone in the network started that clip. And I see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought Gayle was just trying to push to get an answer from Lisa Leslie. “

Snoop Dogg runs back his original message

Snoop did not stop his feelings about King’s interview in his first position. “Hey Gayle. (Expletive) u. Kobe was our superhero. (Expletive),” he said. According to USA Today. “How dare you damage the reputation of my (expletive) homeboy. Respect the family and retreat (expletive) ) before we come for you. “

Amid the turmoil, celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Cory Booker and fellow journalists Willie Geist and Al Roker King began to defend publicly with the hashtag #IStandWithGayle.

“With @gayleking I am one of the most beloved journalists, mothers and friends of our time. Whatever you think about her interview, receiving serious death threats is disgustingly unfair and unacceptable, ”wrote Schumer on Instagram. “Shame on your CBS that you have put her in this position. #standwithgayle. ”

During the weekend, the music icon took a different turn and posted another video on social media explaining its original comments.

“Here’s a message for the people who need to know,” said Snoop in the video on Instagram, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I use a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke to the people who thought that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family. Now that said, I look like I’m a 70-year-old woman (Note: King is 65.) I was raised much better. I do not want to do any harm to come to her and I have not threatened her. ”

Post a full apology

Apparently the famous rapper did some soul-searching and posted a full apology on Wednesday. “Gayle King, I publicly demolished you by coming to you in a derogatory way based on emotions that I am angry about questions you asked,” Snoop said in the Instagram video. “(I) reacted excessively. Should have done it differently. I was raised much better. “

The musician went even further and suggested that the two meet to discuss the consequences. “So I want to apologize in public for the language I used and that you call … and just be disrespectful,” Snoop said. “I didn’t mean to be like that. I only expressed myself to a friend who wasn’t here to defend himself. … Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately.”

The rapper has credited his mother with helping him get some clarity. “Had a conversation with my mom thank you mom 💕🌹 2 mistakes don’t make it the right time to heal 🙏🏽💙” he wrote at the post. “@Gayleking Peace and love Praying for you and your family, as well as Vanessa and the children 🕊 🕊”

Hopefully Snoop’s apology is a step in the direction of tensions that disappear during the interview with King-Leslie.