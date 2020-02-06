Advertisement

Rapper Snoop Dogg called Gayle King, moderator of CBS News, in response to an interview in which King interviewed former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about Snoop Dogg, who had since passed away. “Respect the family and pull back, bitch, before we get you.”

“Gayle King, out of my own pocket for this shit, out of my own pocket,” says Snoop Dogg in a video that was posted on Twitter on Thursday. “What do you have of it? I swear to God we’re the worst. We are the damn worst. “

“We expect more from you, Gayle,” added rapper Bitch Please. “Aren’t you staying with Oprah? Why are you attacking us? We, your people. You’re not coming to Harvey Weinstein I’m tired of it.”

“I want to call you one,” said Snoop Dogg. “Is it okay if I call her? Funky dog ​​head bitch. How dare you tarnish my mother’s reputation? Punk mother fucker. Respect the family and pull back, bitch, before we get you. “

*** LANGUAGE WARNING ***

Snoop Dogg wants all the smoke with Gayle King pic.twitter.com/aUHb4HlHyo

– Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) February 6, 2020

Rapper Boosie Badazz had also joined his reaction to King’s interview.

“Gayle King, why the hell are you asking such a thing?” Badazz said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “I don’t care who it is – why the hell would you do something like that? Why would you do this to your people?”

“Do you know what people are going through, why are you asking such a damn question and trying to take someone’s image away?” He added.

“You do that to your own black man,” the talk dat shit rapper continued. “I’m Finnish, cheer your ass on – black people have to stop fucking and try to hurt black people for success. That’s the only reason you asked that damn shit to get your damn numbers up.”

King offered her response to the backlash in a video posted on her Twitter account on Thursday. In the video, the CBS presenter insists that those who criticize her have simply seen a “out of context” clip of her interview with Leslie.

See below:

My perspective (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tUYK0yGh9q

– Gayle King (@GayleKing) February 6, 2020

“I know if I had only seen the clip you saw I would be extremely angry with myself. I am ashamed. I am embarrassed and very angry. Unknown to me, my network has a clip from a very extensive interview that was completely out of context. If you look at it like that, it’s very irritating. It annoys me. I didn’t even know anything about it. “

King added that although she was advised to just let go and allow people to “drag” and “troll” her over the next 48 hours, she was advised to offer her reaction to the backlash. ,

“I approached Lisa – because I know she is a long-time friend of Kobe’s – to talk about his legacy and friendship,” said King. “We had a very extensive interview. We talked about a lot of things, his career, his passion, his sense of humor, the way he looked after other people, how he started his next chapter. “

“And yes, we talked about this court case,” King added to her question about Bryant’s allegations of rape. “I wanted Lisa to take it as a friend who knew him well – what she thought, where it should be – it was very powerful. When she looked me in the eye as a member of the media, it was time that the media left it alone and withdrew. “

“I asked questions during the interview,” said King, “because I wanted to make sure their position and perspective were very clear.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.

