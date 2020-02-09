Advertisement

Snoop Dogg says he has NOT threatened CBS anchor Gayle King above her Kobe Bryant Interview – but the record shows that he made a somewhat threatening comment.

The rapper went to IG on Saturday to clear up a video he posted a few days ago. He criticized Gayle for an interview she had had with the WNBA player Lisa Leslie, Snoop did what many felt was a threat to her, but now … he claims that he didn’t and says that she won’t be harmed.

Snoop says he is non-violent and was better brought up. He insists that he only spoke for people who felt disregarded by Gayle’s interview and who came from the heart. Snoop said he just wanted to point out that it was not her turn.

Interestingly, he claims that he never threatened her – and only told her that Kobe’s fans were “watching” her – but his own words seem to contradict him here.

What Snoop said literally … “Crazy dog-head bitch. How dare you tarnish my mother-in-law’s reputation as a domestic boy, punk mother-in-law? Respect the family and retire, bitch. Before we come, get her . ” This happened after a tirade against Gayle that followed black men but wasn’t as keen on barbecuing people Harvey Weinstein (in Snoop’s eyes)

Maybe he spoke figuratively, but the fact is … “Come on, get yourself” can be seen as a threat, even if it’s not serious. Regardless, criticism appears to have opened the gates to others who are said to have made death threats against Gayle,

, @ WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant’s legacy was “not complicated” to her, despite being raped in 2003.

“I don’t think we should be over his legacy.” https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO

– CBS this morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

Gayle came out and said the clip was taken out of context From a much longer and far-reaching interview, and that she felt that CBS had fooled her by releasing a clip showing exactly the part in which she had put Lisa under pressure over the rape lawsuit against Kobe.

Even though Gayle thinks the clip was unfair, it doesn’t suggest that she pushed Lisa on the subject – and it was indeed appropriate to do so at the moment.

Be that as it may, Snoop wants everyone who jumps on his train to retreat and relax. Do you all hear that?

