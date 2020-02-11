Advertisement

Although people make jokes about snoring, doctors today are less inclined to hear loud Zs.

The reason: what keeps your partner awake may indicate more serious health problems.

Snoring should be checked if it gets louder and has symptoms such as craving for air or interrupted breathing. Health experts are less concerned about what primary snoring is called as a constant rhythmic sound that could cause your elbow to move.

“There are basically two types of snoring,” said David Swanson, supervisor at Providence Holy Family Hospital and a respiratory therapist. “One is just a rhythmic type of snoring, and usually the volume level remains about the same.”

You usually don’t snore with that, or the sound becomes softer when you move from behind to the left.

“The other type of snoring, which about 75% of people who have snoring will have, is obstructive sleep apnea, along with that snoring. That’s more like a crescendo-type snoring where the volume becomes louder and louder, then you suddenly hear nothing for a while because the airways are closed. “

That scenario sounds like a loud sniff. Nearly 30 million US residents have obstructive sleep apnea with the upper respiratory tract repeatedly collapsing during sleep. Warning signs include crescendo snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness.

“It’s important to keep track of symptoms in addition to snoring,” Dr. said. Michael Cruz, with Spokane Ear, Nose and Throat and an ENT doctor. “Do you wake up gasping for breath? Do you get recovering sleep? “

Interrupted breathing can take 10 seconds or more, Cruz adds. Is sleep beneficial, or are you chronically tired and do you take naps during the day? Can someone watch irregular breathing patterns during sleep? Does it seem like you’re having trouble breathing? How you answer may determine whether you should seek medical attention.

“That would be time to send them to a sleep doctor or sleep lab,” Cruz said.

Discuss snoring problems with a doctor, who may refer you to a sleep doctor. A specialist or primary doctor is likely to request a sleep test. Many patients now do this at home with a portable device at night.

Obstructive sleep apnea, which can reduce the amount of oxygen that the brain receives, can be a risk factor for stroke along with other problems.

“With OSA there is an increased risk of heart disease, strokes, diabetes and you will arrive much easier,” Swanson said. “You get up more often at night and go to the bathroom because the drop in oxygen levels can affect the kidneys. There is poor memory, difficulty concentrating.

“Another reason why a person should talk to a doctor is if they have other comorbidity problems, such as heart problems, atrial fibrillation, and extreme obesity.”

Why are you snoring?

“Snoring in the simplest terms is tissue vibration,” Cruz said. “The most obvious tissue that would vibrate when someone snores is the hull, or the back of the pallet that hangs down.”

Insurance companies do not recognize primary snoring during restful sleep as a medical condition. “They will often describe snoring as a social nuisance, but not as a medical condition.”

Throat muscles relax during sleep. Sometimes the tongue falls back into the mouth and partially blocks it. The greater the obstruction in the airways, the harder the snoring becomes.

Larger health problems are related to severe snoring and when the airway collapses, impeding airflow, Dr. Gregory Belenky, professor at the Sleep and Performance Research Center at the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.

“You worry about snoring if it’s not just snoring, but it’s clear that snoring is getting serious, the airways are collapsing and there is an obstruction of airflow,” Belenky said.

“There are many nerve endings in the upper respiratory tract and it is very sensitive to blocking. When it is blocked, the bloody murder screams. People then wake up just enough to breathe again.

However, people with sleep apnea usually do not wake up to consciousness and are often not aware of it. Muscle tone is the key, another reason why aging is a factor in snoring. Taking a muscle relaxant can contribute, just like drinking alcohol before bed.

Being overweight also contributes because the body has to work harder to breathe asleep. Another factor may be that the nose is blocked. “So in some patients you can eliminate nasal obstruction,” Cruz said. People can breathe through the nose at night and not snore so much.

Almonds can also be a problem. It is less common, but children can snore and have sleep apnea, Swanson added. It is sometimes incorrectly diagnosed as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder due to persistent sleep and breathing problems. Those children are often helped when almonds are removed, he added.

“There are many factors that contribute to snoring,” Cruz said. “It’s usually related to muscle tone, so patients who are really tired will often snore more than patients who aren’t.”

treatments

Positive airway pressure therapy, with a PAP device, is a common treatment for sleep apnea. The term CPAP, for continuous positive airway pressure, is becoming obsolete, Swanson said.

Doctors can now set a pressure range and the device detects when a patient needs a higher level. “(Continuous) is an old term because it is rarely used anymore. The machine is smart enough to know when the patient needs a higher pressure, such as when he is on his back or in REM sleep. “

PAP masks from the past were extensive. Today’s models are smaller and fit more comfortably, he said. However, some patients turn to dental devices.

Dr. Robb Heinrich, a Spokane dentist, also offers sleep dentistry with oral devices used for sleep apnea or primary snoring. The device, worn in the same way as an orthodontic holder, is made of more robust material and pushes the lower jaw outwards to open the airway.

Patients can choose from five oral devices, while devices for sleep apnea are often more durable with design differences. Most medical insurance companies will cover a device if it is for diagnosed sleep apnea, he said.

“By moving the lower jaw forward and opening the jaw slightly, it makes more room for the tongue,” said Heinrich. “Since the tongue is attached to the mouth, the tongue comes forward by bringing the lower jaw forward.”

The device also helps to stabilize the airway where soft tissues collapse at the back of the throat, he said. “The third thing it does over time is to some extent that it helps strengthen muscles around the airways, which in turn helps to prevent the airways from collapsing.”

But Heinrich adds that PAP therapy is still considered a gold standard for sleep apnea. If you have basic snoring, doctors recommend avoiding alcohol and muscle relaxants before bedtime, losing weight and sleeping by your side.

“But for some patients it may be a Breathe Right strip on the nose, so they can breathe better through the nose while sleeping,” Cruz said.

