Derek Mackay reportedly sent 270 social media messages to a 16-year-old boy (Ken Jack / Corbis / Getty)

Scottish finance minister Derek Mackay resigned after admitting he bombarded a 16-year-old student with almost 300 inappropriate messages on social media.

In a series of Facebook and Instagram messages sent over a six-month period, 42-year-old Mackay asked the adolescent, “Are our chats between us?” Before telling him, “I think you really are sweet.”

Being fully aware of the boy’s age, he showered him with compliments and invited him for dinner and a rugby match, although the boy said Mackay “try nothing”.

The openly gay father of two was unmasked by the Scottish sun, which published an extensive list of their conversations last night.

When a leading abuse expert asked the police to investigate his behavior, Mackay resigned from office just hours before he was supposed to deliver Holyrood’s £ 43 billion budget to parliament.

In a statement released this morning, Mackay said, “I take full responsibility for my actions. I behaved foolishly and I’m really sorry. I sincerely apologize to the person concerned and his family.

“I spoke to the first minister last night and submitted my resignation with immediate effect. It has been a great privilege to serve in the government and I am sorry to have let my colleagues and supporters down. “

The boy’s mother told The Sun of her horror when she discovered the exchange between the cabinet minister and her son. “A man like this shouldn’t tell a boy such things,” she said.

“If I could talk to him, I would ask him: ‘Why? Why did you do that? “I’m worried about what would have happened if my son had sent him a message he wanted to hear.

“You can see he keeps trying – like trying to get my son to change his mind about something. He tries to see how much he can do for it. “

Derek Mackay on January 21, 2020 in the Scottish Parliament (Ken Jack / Getty)

Before Mackay contacted the teenager out of the blue on social media, he had no idea who the politician was. At the end of their first conversation, he asked, “Aren’t you a politician?” Mackay replied, “Aye.”

Mackay was elected to the Renfrewshire City Council in 1999 at the age of 21 and was the City Council for four years. He became MSP for Renfrewshire North and West in 2011 and was appointed Minister of Local Government later that year by Alex Salmond.

When Sturgeon took office in 2015, he was promoted to Secretary of Transportation and later Minister of Finance. Many made him Sturgeon’s successor as Scotland’s first minister.

When Nicola Sturgeon accepted Mackay’s resignation, he said: “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and is unreservedly apologizing to those affected and to those who have failed him. He submitted his resignation as government minister, which I accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to the government, but recognizes that his behavior is not up to standards.”

