On Tuesday, the British Asian Trust held its annual royal reception at the Banqueting House in London, where Prince Charles announced that Katy Perry ambassador of the British Asian Trust. Perry, a California resident, who has never lived in Asia, but has been criticized for cultural appropriation, seemed a strange choice to say the least.

In a statement, the British Asian Trust announced that Perry’s role would be specific: over the next five years, she will be working with the organization on their new Child Protection Fund, which will work to combat human trafficking and child labor. The fund is chaired by Natasha Poonawalla, an Indian billionaire and philanthropist, who promised to donate more than £ 1 million. “India has always been a place with which I have a magnetic connection,” Perry said in an Instagram post. “Every child is important and has the right to basic human needs.

Although the name is reminiscent of an official government organization, the British Asian Trust is in fact a charity that Charles founded in 2007 with a group of South Asian businessmen. The first event brought the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams together for a friendly match in Scotland, and since then it has launched initiatives to raise money for mental health, girls’ empowerment and education. In 2014, Zayn Malik became the official ambassador of the charity.

Although she is not an obvious choice for the role, Perry has a background in the kind of work she will do for trust. Since 2013, she has been an ambassador for UNICEF Goodwill and supports their work against child labor.

And she and Charles already had a bond. The prince and pop star met for the first time at a Mumbai event thrown by Poonwalla to celebrate Charles’ birthday last November. The singer was in town for a concert and Vogue India cover shoot, and the royal was on an official visit to the country to promote sustainability. Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, and together the couple manages a family foundation. She is also an avid couture customer and is known for her friendships with the biggest celebrities in India.

Perry and Charles have similar charity missions, but it also seems that this is the beginning of a true friendship between the two. According to Tatler, Perry introduced Charles to the event with a bit of her classic free-associative humor, which the prince called a “very kind soul.”

“[He is] so nice that he talks to his plants,” she said. “He asked me if I could sing for his plants. And I will, in the future. You have my word, sir. “

