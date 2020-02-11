Advertisement

“Bubble Watch” deals with trends that may indicate problems in the economic and / or housing market.

To hum: Southern California has had 18,632 foreclosure applications last year.

Source: Attom Data Solutions

The tendency

A history lesson is fine. Between 2006 and 2009, many of the bad mortgages that overheated the local housing market and the region’s economy became sour.

Within three years, the number of foreclosures in four districts of southern California – that is, court documents ranging from formal notice to actual lender sale – increased almost eight-fold to an almost unfathomable 302,186. That is approximately one per 20 residential units.

Fast forward to 2019. Yes, house prices may have peaked before the mortgage collapse, but problematic home loans are relatively difficult to find.

Last year’s submissions in the four-district region decreased 20% compared to 2018 and 94% compared to the Great Recession era a decade ago. The filing activity last year corresponded to a pace of 1 in 333 residential units.

It is part of a national improvement. Among the 100 largest county real estate markets, which include the four districts of Southern California, lenders made 223,237 registrations in 2019. That was 22% less than a decade ago and 87% less than 1.68 million. In the past year, 0.41% of all residential units had been reported, compared to 3.3% in 2009.

The dissection

Doom-and-gloomers like to claim that the next rage for foreclosure is almost there, projections that are more about feelings of fear than facts.

Well, bankers make mistakes. And families have financial disasters. Mortgages go bad even in the best of times.

However, tense lending after the Great Recession combined with a relatively healthy economy and rising property values ​​caused a minimum of mortgage crises.

Problem mortgages in the four counties of the region are so poor in comparison to declines in the top 100 …

Los Angeles: 9,310 registrations decreased by 14% within one year. Submissions are 93% below the 137,512 achieved a decade ago – the 15th largest percentage drop in the top 100. Last year’s submissions were rare: only 0.27% of all residential units compared to 4.1% in 2009.

Orange: 2,129 registrations, 28% fewer than in 2018 and 94% fewer than a decade ago (38,298). This is the tenth largest decline at the national level. Last year, submissions were 0.2% of all units, compared to 3.7% in 2009.

River bank: 3,806 registrations, 28% below 2018 and 95% below 69,855 a decade ago, the eighth largest drop. Last year, submissions were 0.46% of all units, compared to 9.2% in 2009.

San Bernardino: 3,387 registrations, 21% below 2018 and 94% below 56,521 a decade ago, the twelfth largest drop. Last year, submissions were 0.48% of all units compared to 8.3% in 2009.

How bubbly?

On a scale from zero bubbles (here no bubble) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … A BUBBLE!

The very word “foreclosure” is frightening. What has been Ground Zero in the past ten years still looks relatively calm at this moment.

Consider the following: In 2009, these four SoCal districts alone accounted for 11% of all nationwide registrations. Last year? Only 4%.

