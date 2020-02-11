Advertisement

As more children report and seek help for psychological problems, Canadian researchers have discovered that the use of social media can be an ignored contributing factor.

“Findings from some longitudinal, randomized, and controlled studies suggest that social media and smartphone use may contribute to the increasing burden of mental health problems in adolescents,” researchers from the Toronto-based Hospital for Sick Children wrote Monday in an analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

By looking at dozens of published reports, studies and surveys, the researchers established a clear argument for a growing epidemic of mental health problems among young people.

They noted that the number of hospital admissions for youth is increasing for psychological reasons, even if the number of admissions for other problems is declining, suicide has become the second most common cause of death for Canadian youth, and the percentage of teenagers in Ontario who have moderate to severe mental complaints emergency reports increased from 24 percent in 2013 to 39 percent in 2017.

“In the last decade, increasing mental health problems and treatments for mental health problems among young people in North America have seen a sharp increase in the use of smartphones and social media by children and adolescents,” they wrote.

During the same period 2013-2017, the percentage of teenagers who spend five or more hours a day on social media almost doubled, from 11 to 20 percent.

The SickKids team noted that researchers have found it difficult to demonstrate that there is a connection between the increase in the use of social media for young people and mental health problems among young people, but say they believe their work suggests a link .

Previous surveys have shown that students who spend more time on Facebook are more likely to envy their peers and report lower life satisfaction, while those who spend more time on exercise, personal interactions, work or other non-screen activities are usually happier and have a have a higher self-image.

Use of social media can also affect sleep quality, and excessive use can increase concerns about body image.

“The use of social media seems to be problematic when it exceeds 1 to 2 hours a day,” the analysis reads.

The findings are not intended as a general condemnation of social media. The researchers noted that Facebook, for example, has advantages because it can provide a sense of community and support.

WHO IS THE RISK?

According to the analysis, not all young people will experience the same difficulties in maintaining positive mental health with intensive use of social media.

Girls, who generally have higher self-harm rates and see a more dramatic increase in self-reported depression, appear to be at greater risk of negative consequences for mental health.

“Girls and young women generally spend more time on social media than boys, have more exposure to cyberbullying and tend to experience more mental health effects,” the analysis reads.

The researchers said that young people who do not spend a lot of time face-to-face socializing also have greater negative consequences, while those who “seem to be relatively protected against the negative consequences of too much online time”.

They suggested that medical professionals who work with young people and who have psychological problems should talk to them and their families about the risks of social media. This can lead to the setting of family rules, such as only the use of smartphones and tablets in common living areas and to store them an hour or two before bedtime.

“Today’s youth could benefit from proven individual and systemic interventions to help them meet the challenges posed by the use of smartphones and social media, protect themselves from harm and use social media in a way that their guarantees mental health, “the analysis states.

