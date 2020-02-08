Advertisement

The days of Sofia Richie about keeping up with the Kardashians are over. The model announced on February 4 that she will not return to the show next season because she wants to focus on her acting career. Despite the claim, sources have claimed that her departure is more than just that. According to some insiders, Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, is said to have also influenced her decision to leave the hit E! series. Here’s how.

More about Sofia Richie’s time on “KUWTK” and her departure

Richie debuted on KUWTK in October 2019 when she went on vacation with Disick and his former Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children.

Initially, there seemed to be some tension between Richie and members of the KarJenner family, many questioning the 15-year age gap between her and Disick and doubting that they would last long. But she was able to forge a friendly relationship with many family members.

However, Richie has now decided to continue with the show. Speaking to entertainment Tonight on February 4, the model said she wants to tie herself up and move on to more serious things. “I want to start acting!” Richie said. “I feel like I have stopped things for a while because I was afraid of failing, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I will be acting soon. “

Although sources say her comments were sincere, they also claim that she renounces to strengthen her relationship with Disick.

Are Sofia Richie and Scott Disick having problems?

No, that’s not what the sources mean. Insiders even claim that the two – who started dating in 2017 – are doing better than ever. One source told HollywoodLife on February 7: “Sofia and Scott are still together and it would surprise those around them if they ever parted. Their relationship is very easy and natural. “

“But she wants to have her own career and do her own projects, and she has no interest in reality TV,” the source continued, noting that Richie only agreed to appear in the show primarily “because Scott really did wanted it. “

“That was really enough reality TV for her taste, but she is all about making sure Scott keeps doing what he loves – she just wants to keep her working life and her love life separate,” the source added.

Does Sofia Richie’s departure have anything to do with Kourtney Kardashian?

Fans have assumed that Richie may have problems with Kardashian because it was recently reported that she had followed the Poosh founder on Instagram. But an insider said there was no drama between them.

“This is not a sign that there are problems between Sofia and the [Kardashian] family,” they said and added, “Sofia has never been enthusiastic about doing reality TV. Her ultimate goal is to become an actress and she want to stay in that job. “

Sources have repeatedly said in the past that there is no bad blood between Richie and Kardashian. One of them told People in May: “As much as people would like there to be, there is no drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney. They spend a lot of time together and Kourtney feels comfortable with Sofia around the children. Scott and Kourtney can getting along well for a long time. It is not just family outings but also dinners, parties, etc. They spend time together with Sofia, and it is not strange. “

Kardashian herself told Paper magazine in May 2019 that her relationship with Disick and Richie is something she is “most proud of.” So there is really nothing to see here.

It seems that Richie is just looking for a change of scenery. But who knows. Maybe she will return to KUWTK in the future.

