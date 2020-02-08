Advertisement

An open interior with maple wood floors, a gas fireplace with stone cladding, a flexible space, two fully equipped bathrooms (both with bathtubs) and an eastern view made this apartment in Vancouver attractive.

Weekly summary of three properties recently sold in Metro Vancouver.

211 – 511 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

type: Apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Advertisement

Size: 975 sq.ft.

B.C. Review (2019): $ 738,000

Listed for: $ 698,000

Sold for: $ 761,000

Sold on: October 29th

Days in the market in this listing: eight

Listing agent: Marty Pospischil and Adam Pospischil at the Pospischil Realty Group

Buyer agent: Charley Lee at the Pospischil Realty Group

Listing agent Marty Pospischil reports that 200 visitors visited this Vancouver apartment, resulting in 12 offers and a sale of $ 63,000 above the asking price.

The big sale: This 2 bedroom apartment is located in Fairview’s Beverly Gardens complex, which was built in 1996 just half a block from Cambie Street. The four-story building offers retail on the ground floor and a landscaped courtyard that this house overlooks. Listing agent Marty Pospischil reports that 200 visitors came through the house, resulting in 12 offers and a sale of $ 63,000 above the asking price. An open-plan interior with maple wood floors, a gas fireplace with stone cladding, a flexible space, two bathrooms (both with bathtubs) and an eastern view, as well as the fact that the building was protected from rain, made it even more attractive. The unit has parking, a monthly maintenance fee of $ 418.11. Pets and rentals are allowed with restrictions.

This three bedroom, four bathroom townhouse is on Maple Ridge.

30 – 23651 132nd Avenue, Maple Ridge

type: Town house with three bedrooms and four bathrooms

Size: 2,101 sq.ft.

B.C. Review (2019): $ 670,000

Listed for: $ 639,900

Sold for: $ 633,500

Sold on: November 9th

Days in the market in this listing: 12

Listing agent: Jodi Steeves at ReMax Aldercenter Realty

Buyer agent: Jas Oberoi at ReMax Blueprint Realty

This three-bedroom Maple Ridge house has an end unit position and as such enjoys a triple aspect enhanced by expansive windows.

The big sale: Myron’s Muse is a cluster of townhouses in the Silver Valley area of ​​Maple Ridge. The building was built in 2016 on a landscaped plot with a children’s playground and three community gardens and has 69 residential units with integrated garages for two cars. This three bedroom home has a terminal position and as such enjoys a triple aspect enhanced by sweeping windows. The division is divided into three levels. In the basement there is a game room, a 14 x 13 foot cave and a storage room. On the top floor there are three bedrooms – two with walk-in closets – and an open living area.On the main level with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and sliding glass doors leading to a terrace and a fully fenced garden lined with natural rocks who use a protected green belt.

306-2979 Glen Drive, Coquitlam

type: Apartment with a bedroom and a bathroom

Size: 605 sq.ft.

B.C. Review (2019): $ 420,000

Listed for: $ 438,000

Sold for: $ 408,500

Sold on: December 18

Days in the market in this listing: 21

Listing agent: Morley Lercher at Sutton Group – West Coast Realty

Buyer agent: Emily Douglass at Oakwyn Realty Downtown

The big sale: In the Westwood Village community planned by Bosa Properties, there are three high-rise buildings – Altamonte, Claremont and Edgemont – in a central location in Coquitlam. There are countless amenities nearby, including the Millennium Line’s Evergreen Extension. This special unit is part of Altamonte, a 30-story tower built in 2007 as the first of the trio. Listing agent Morley Lercher reports that potential buyers were drawn to the location of the building, the concrete structure, and the billiard room, a fully equipped gym, cardio center and yoga studio, sauna, media room, and guest suite. Pets and rentals are permitted in the shifts. The monthly maintenance fee for this device is $ 204.91.

These transactions were compiled by Nicola Way from BestHomesBC.com.

Realtor – send your recent sales to [email protected]

connected

Advertisement