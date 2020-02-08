Advertisement

At least 20 are dead after a military officer opened fire in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand. The junior officer, Jakraphanth Thomma, 32, allegedly killed his commander at a military installation before setting off with weapons and a large vehicle, and then made his way to the city to continue his raid. He remains free and his motive is unknown.

After killing his CO at Sutham Phithak military camp, Thomma reportedly killed a soldier and a woman, 63, before leaving the base. He opened fire at various locations in the city before arriving at the Terminal 21 shopping center. He is currently supposed to be held at this location.

“We don’t know why he did this,” the Thai Ministry of Defense spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said in a statement to Al Jazeera. “It looks like he went crazy.”

Local authorities have closed the complex and are trying to find Thomma. Witnesses have reported hearing gunfire from the building.

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many casualties and deaths,” said government spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen in a statement to the press.

Video footage from Terminal 21 shows that Thomma is leaving his vehicle and is entering the complex with a gun. Other images caught a fire outside the mall that probably started when a bullet hit a gas bottle.

Nakhon Ratchasima has more than 166,000 inhabitants and is located approximately 160 miles northeast of the capital Bangkok.

Animated map shows the location of a massive shooting in Northeast Thailand Photo: AFP /

