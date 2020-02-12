Advertisement

NEW YORK – Wall Street broadly opens higher after overseas growth as investors welcome more solid earnings reports from US companies. Molson Coors and Akamai Technologies both rose sharply early Wednesday after reporting results that slightly exceeded analysts’ estimates. Lyft fell after it was reported that its annual loss had more than doubled last year. The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,377. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.8%, to 29,510. The Nasdaq alliance rose 66 points, or 0.7%, to 9,706. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%.

Global equity markets rose on Wednesday in the hope that central banks and governments can help the economy overcome the disruption caused by the outbreak of a new virus, especially in China.

France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 6,082 and the German DAX rose 0.8% to 13,739. The British FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 7,531. US stocks should rise, with Dow and S&P 500 futures up 0.4% each.

Previously, the Japanese Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% to 23,861.21. The Australian S & P / ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,088.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.9% to 27,819.94, while the Shanghai Composite also rose 0.9% to 2,926.90.

“Despite concerns about the corona virus, investors tend to believe that central banks and policymakers take measures to stimulate the economy during and after the public health crisis,” analysts of financial firm CMC Markets said in a report.

China reported 97 more deaths from the new COVID-19 disease, bringing the total number of deaths to over 1,100, although the country remained largely closed to prevent its spread. The number of cases worldwide is 45,000, in China there are up to a few hundred.

Investor sentiment in Asia was somewhat fueled by Wall Street, where modest overnight gains drove the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to an all-time high for the second day in a row.

Investors weighed another series of mostly solid corporate earnings reports. The sprint increased after a federal judge removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s takeover. Cruise companies, hotels, and other companies that focus on travel saw solid growth. This is the latest sign that traders are less worried about the economic impact of the virus outbreak.

Investors are also encouraged by Jerome Powell’s comment in a report to Congress that it was too early to assess the virus’s threat to the US economy. However, he noted that the economy was “in very good shape”. with strong job creation and moderate growth.

Traders welcomed a federal judge’s decision to deny claims by a group of states, arguing that T-Mobile’s proposed $ 26.5 billion purchase of rival Sprint would mean less competition and higher phone bills. Shares in Sprint and T-Mobile increased on Wall Street. The shares of SoftBank, which Sprint owns, have risen significantly in Tokyo.

On the energy markets, the reference crude oil contract rose 78 cents to $ 50.72 a barrel. It rose 37 cents the day before. The international standard for Brent crude rose by $ 1.13 to $ 55.14 a barrel.

CURRENCIES:

The dollar rose from 109.85 yen on Tuesday to 109.96 Japanese yen. The euro remained stable at USD 1.0914.

