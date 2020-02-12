ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 6 Trader Craig Spector works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

NEW YORK >> US equities marched higher on Wednesday afternoon and extended a rally as investors focus on the latest series, mainly solid corporate earnings.

Every major index remains above recent records, as concerns about the economic impact of the virus outbreak that originated in China fade away. Health officials stated that the spread of the virus peaked after new cases fell for a second consecutive day.

Technology stocks led the broad gain. Apple increased by 1.4% and Qualcomm climbed 1.9%.

Companies that rely on consumer spending, including Amazon and Nike, also performed well.

Insurers, including UnitedHealth and Anthem, led the healthcare sector higher.

Crude oil increased by 2.4% and lifted energy companies, including Hess and ConocoPhillips.

Bond prices fell. The return on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.59% at the end of Tuesday.

Utilities and real estate companies lagged the market in another sign that investors had more confidence and shifted money to investments with more risk.

SCORE MAINTENANCE

The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% from 11:49 o’clock Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178 points, or 0.6%, to 29,454. The Nasdaq increased by 0.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company shares increased by 0.4%. Markets in Europe and Asia rose.

PROFIT UPDATE

The latest range of corporate earnings was surprisingly good. Akamai Technologies increased 4.7% after the cloud service provider beat analysts’ earnings and revenue forecasts. Generic drug developer Teva jumped 8.7% and e-commerce company Shopify rose 12.4% after reporting solid financial results.

TRAVEL TIMES

Companies that focus on travel achieved some of the biggest gains. Royal Caribbean increased by 3.2% and Booking Holdings increased by 2.8%. Cruise lines, hotels and others are more sensitive than other companies to the spread of the virus in China.

SLOW RIDE

The Lyft driving service fell by 8.9% after he decided to stick to his prediction that he would not make a profit until the end of next year. Lyft’s forecast of a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 is a year behind rival Uber, who said earlier this month that it would make money in the fourth quarter of this year.