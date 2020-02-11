Advertisement

In so many conversations and speculations about Manchester United’s current and future management, the debate is usually in absolute numbers.

If you think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a respectable job and Manchester United had too much manager turnover in the post-Ferguson era, you think he “deserves more time”.

And if you think United needs to be patient and continue to push for a medium-term plan, it will be interpreted to mean that Maurico Pochettino should take the risk of managing someone next season.

If you get in the top four, Ole has to stay behind the wheel.

If you land outside the top 5, such “failure” in a “club as big as Manchester United” cannot be tolerated – it has to be fired.

Nuances or the middle ground are rarely permitted, even if this is the case most often.

A few days ago, over 20,000 United fans answered an online survey: Would you prefer Pochettino or Solskjaer at the Old Trafford in August? 61% spoke in favor of Argentina.

Some of them explained their reasons. While they sympathized with Solskjaer and thought he had done an admirable job, a proven operator like Pochettino was almost certain that he would do a better job and had to be picked up while it was available.

The constant availability of Pochettino and United’s reluctance in recent months recall the famous conversation between old basketball coach Bob Knight and the Portland Trailblazers general manager, a Stu Inman, in early summer 1984.

The blazers were number two in this year’s NBA selection. This selection included an exciting young rifle guard named Michael Jordan, whom Knight trained as part of the US Olympic team for the LA Games. When Knight raved about Jordan’s exceptional talent, his old friend Inman countered that he already had a good shooter in the future Hall of Famer and Dream Team member Clyde Drexler. It was a post player, a center they needed. “So play him [Jordan] in the middle!” Knight yelled.

What has turned out to be one of the most notorious moments in basketball and sports history. Inman walked past Jordan and opted instead for a talented but injury-prone center called Sam Bowie that would prove even more vulnerable to the pros.

Over 35 years later, it is part of the acronym and manual of every decision in this sport. Don’t make Sam Bowie and pass on a Jordan.

Manchester United have previously done something like a Sam Bowie, commonly known as David Moyes, by not making a Jordanian exception to Man City in Pep Guardiola.

Then in 2015 they did not attack Jürgen Klopp as a free agent.

Some franchisees don’t learn. They repeat seismic errors. In 2007, Portland was number one in an NBA draft that included Kevin Durant, who was always destined to join Jordan and the late great Kobe Bryant, who had been the game’s top scorer in half a century. But they chose to overlook Durant and opt for another injury-prone big man, Greg Odom.

But there was at least 23 years between Bowie and Odom and Jordan and Durant. It’s been less than seven years since United chose Moyes and not Pep. A little over four years ago, they let Klopp and the Kop come together. Surely they can’t mess a third time in such a short time. Ed Woodward will no longer do Stu Inham this time. No matter whether you already have a Drexler or Louis van Gaal or a loyal, reputable, even functional manager in Solskjaer. Choose Poch! Play it in the middle if you have to!

Of course, this would mean that Solsjkaer will not use his services. This column would not be alone when it comes to stopping part of the criticism that has treated it unfairly over the past season. Although his appointment as permanent manager wasn’t nearly as inspired as when he was hired on a temporary basis, you can see why he got the benefit of the doubt.

For one thing, a pochettino was not available at the time. Even though he and Spurs stayed together for too long, leaving the Champions League final immediately would have felt too early.

Over the course of the summer, United finally accepted that it was finally time to put no more pressure on it, but that it was time to rebuild it. Instead of dealing with veterans, it was time to invest in younger players and bleed them. This kind of medium-term thinking is common in many sports, especially in the United States, where the front office management model of football has been around for decades.

Sometimes you have to step back to win everything. instead of constantly playing the play-offs just to be eliminated in the first or second round, instead of just constantly playing the Champions League to never really fight for the title, sometimes you have to think about 2023, than 2020, and back Invest in a Jason Tatum and Marcus Rashford, who are your ultimate protagonists, instead of a Tobias Harris or Lukaku.

The only thing is that Pochettino has the ideal qualifications for such a project, especially for the next phases.

United’s future powers are reported to come to a similar conclusion and open new opportunities for the Argentine.

On a Solskjaer it may seem unfaithful and cruel for United to court someone else, but the harsh reality is that he will be released at some point.

Could also be as long as a poch is available.

For the United Believers, Solsjkaer will always be their sunshine, someone who made them happy when their sky was Mourinho gray.

But Poch is her future. It is his choice whether this future starts now or in summer. Because it’s the only choice. Catch him if you can.

