Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 11:38 PM EST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 11:39 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The high school basketball season is coming to an end, but the pressure for Solvay and Bishop Grimes’ girls basketball teams is just beginning to increase.

“We’re trying to play two and one this week because when we’re ten and ten, we’ll hopefully get a home game for the first section game, and that would be really important for us,” said Solvay striker Haley Muehl.

Bishop Grimes head coach John Cifonelli said: “We still have to get some victories to put ourselves in a slightly better position for the postseason. That would certainly help us, but we want to get some momentum.”

Both the Bearcats and the Cobras have nine wins this year, but they have won with very different styles. For the Bearcats, it’s all about their aftermath.

“We don’t see many teams bigger than us,” said Solvay head coach Shawn Mitchell. “We are a good size.”

Solvay is led by Junior Riley Bidwell, who scores an average of just under ten rebounds per game. On Wednesday, it could cause many problems for the under-sized cobras.

“We really have problems on the boards,” said Cifonelli. “I think during that last stretch, where we did a little bit of scoring on the scoreboard, we hit ourselves on the backboards. It’s an area that we’ve dealt with a lot in practice, and we have to be on it definitely improve. “

Bishop Grimes’ guard, Jenna Sloan, said: “We will definitely have to exclude every single person and once we have them, just run for them.”

What Bishop Grimes lacks in height, they make up for with their speed.

“The size is a little difficult, but we use our advantages in different ways because we increase the speed a lot,” said Rhonee Shea Pal, senior guard at Bishop Grimes. “This year is really all about our speed.”

Bishop Grimes loves longball. Solvay is proud of his defense, however, and will be ready for the sharp-shooting cobras.

“We are such a defensive team,” said Mühl. “Trainer really focuses on us for our thefts, we definitely focus on our recovery.”

“We switched this year and added a 3-2 zone to improve perimeter protection against some of the three-point shooting teams we compete against,” said Mitchell.

Cifonelli said: “We struggled to shoot the ball against the zone, so it’s a big deal for us that we’ll see that.” A big deal for us will be finding different or better shots against the zone. “

The high school basketball season is drawing to a close, but Wednesday’s game between Solvay and Bishop Grimes has a lot of impact on where the teams will play in the playoffs.

Watch the action between the Cobras and Bearcats on localsyr.com from 7 p.m. On Wednesday.

