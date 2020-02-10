Advertisement

Microsoft tried to release Windows 7 earlier this year, but is having trouble ending official support. And now Windows 7 also has a hard time shutting down.

A new error has occurred with the operating system, which is more than ten years old, which prevents computers from being switched off. Several users have contacted Reddit and the Microsoft Community forums to report the new problem. When users try to shut down their Windows 7 PCs, a warning is displayed stating that you are not authorized to shut down this computer.

Aside from the sheer audacity of your own PC that you can’t turn it off, this is another embarrassing problem for Microsoft. The company already had a fix on Windows 7 PCs, although support for the operating system was discontinued.

Shortly after support ended and a final round of public security updates released, users discovered a strange bug that caused certain background settings to display a black screen. Although it wasn’t exactly a system error, it was obvious to users. It also enabled Microsoft to force users to purchase extended support for Windows 7 to fix the issue, or to release a public patch to fix a bug that occurred in an operating system that no longer supports becomes.

Adobe software can cause this new bug

Microsoft is now in a similar situation, and a company spokesman said to Bleeping Computer in a statement that Microsoft is “actively investigating” the problem.

This time, however, there’s a chance Microsoft isn’t to blame. The users made some unofficial fixes. One of them is to run Group Policy Editor from the command line to enforce permission and allow users to turn off their computers. Unfortunately, that’s a lot of work just to turn off a computer.

The other solution, which some users report is working, is to disable a handful of Adobe update services. Unfortunately, it is not clear whether this is a reliable solution or whether Adobe software is to blame.

If Adobe is the cause of the problem, Microsoft probably won’t have to do anything. If Microsoft introduced the error, it may need to release another patch for an operating system that it no longer supports to fix a problem it created.

Source: Reddit, Microsoft Community Via: Engadget, Bleeping Computer

