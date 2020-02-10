Advertisement

Several popular email applications, including Edison Mail, Cleanfox and Slice, scrape data from your email and sell it to companies.

The motherboard has received several confidential documents that describe the activities of these email apps. In a detailed report, Motherboard cited a document obtained from J. P. Morgan. This document contained information about how Edison scrapes inboxes and sells products based on the information he collects to customers. Some of these customers are active in finance, travel and e-commerce.

The motherboard also spoke to Edison users about scraping. Many of them said they had no idea that Edison was collecting data in this way or using it profitably. The document states that Edison provides “consumer purchasing metrics, including brand loyalty, wallet approval, purchasing preferences, etc.” The document also identifies the Edison email app as the source for this data.

Advertisement

The Edison blog describes how email data is used

While Edison declined to provide MobileSyrup with a comment on the report, he provided a blog post that detailed how the company handles user data. In it, Edison says that “it measures e-commerce using technology that automatically detects commercial email and extracts anonymous purchase information from it.” Edison then makes this data available through its e-commerce research product, Edison Trends.

Edison Trends “provides insight into shopping trends from aggregated and anonymized transaction data extracted with the permission of our Edison Mail app users.” Reporting. Edison claims Trends Research has been cited in over 1,500 press articles in the past three years.

In the publication, Edison writes that “privacy is paramount” and that users “have complete control over how (their) information is used”. The company states that users can turn off data sharing without affecting their app experience. “We strive to make our business practices as transparent as possible,” says Edison.

According to Edison, consumer and business products are intentionally run under a single brand name so that users are familiar with the business model.

“Our team at Edison also hopes that the press and consumers alike will take the time to learn more about companies like us and to better understand how data is used and which actors are worth being careful of compared to them who work hard to offer excellent products in a transparent way, without violating the privacy of their own users, ”said the company.

If you want to learn more, you can read the full blog post here.

Some companies sell your data for up to $ 100,000

However, Edison is not the only email company that participates in this practice. Foxintelligence’s Cleanfox app with intelligent functions to clean up users’ emails also scratches in their inboxes.

Motherboard cited a confidential Foxintelligence presentation listing “customer examples”. The list includes PayPal and the consulting firms Bains & Company and McKinsey & Company. While most companies didn’t respond to the motherboard’s request for comment, the European ridesharing app Bolt did. It was operated as a customer under its former name Txfy.

Bolt informed the motherboard that it was using Foxintelligence for “anonymized market share data for ride hail services in France” and has not used it since then and is no longer a customer.

Foxintelligence’s COO informed Motherboard that not all of the companies listed are currently customers, but have not provided specific information.

Motherboard has also received a spreadsheet of data from Rakuten’s Slice email app. The table contained data on the items purchased, their payment and a unique identification code for each buyer. The data comes from the slice function, which is used to track packages and which informs the user whether a product is falling in price after purchase.

An email received from Motherboard also noted that accessing Rakuten’s data for a product category cost more than $ 100,000 (approximately $ 133,180).

While Rakuten did not contest the table data provided by Motherboard, it informed the publication that it would not publicly disclose its prices or terms.

Source: motherboard

Advertisement