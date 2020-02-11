Advertisement

The Below Deck reunion may not have met some fans’ hunger for redemption because several people have gone to Twitter to call host Andy Cohen because they have not held some crew members responsible.

The first part of the long-awaited reunion was broadcast on Monday, February 10. The meeting would be the cherry on top of the most toxic season to date. Viewers hoped that Cohen would force part of the crew to admit misconduct and show more regret.

Andy Cohen, Kate Chastain, Josiah Carter | Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The first part, however, focused on beef between Kate Chastain stew and Simone Mashile stew. But fans noted that Cohen bosun seemed to give Ashton Pienaar a pass when it came to his behavior with different thoughts that Cohen took the “bru-crew” side.

Playing bees?

Some fans tweeted their frustration that Cohen seemed to be softer against the men who showed poisonous masculinity during the season, but harder for Chastain. Even undercover superfan comedian Leslie Jones did not feel Cohen’s softer atmosphere towards the boys. “I know you have to be the” devil’s lawyer “as a host, but I don’t like the way you treat Andy. Why don’t you ask Kevin why he has kicked sand in her face! AND WHY EVERYONE IS SO FAKE! energy that you had in the show !! ”

“Ashton, you better check yourself bru #BelowDeckReunion #BelowDeck @Andy can also check yourself better,” shared a person.

Another person noted that Cohen also supported the men. “Kelly Cutrone recently spoke about the poor treatment of Women On Reality TV by Andy Cohen and Bravo. Andy’s performance at the Below Deck reunion to support the behavior of women’s hatred Ashton makes me sick. I feel sorry for the female cast. “

Cohen seemed to ask Chastain more about her behavior than Pienaar. “So disappointing to see @Andy defend these punks. It is surprisingly low to approve or avoid the aggressive behavior of @AshtonPienaar, ”tweeted a person.

Was something else going on?

When Pienaar wanted to know when Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach were last working in the ‘real’ hunting industry, Chastain asked Pienaar where he currently works. She and deckhand Rhylee Gerber shared that his current job is through a girlfriend and Pienaar became defensive. He added, “If they continue with this kind of defamation of character, there will be a problem.”

The conversation seemed to be ready to continue, but Cohen jumped in quickly. “The fact is that he works on a yacht, so …”, Cohen told Chastain. Then the reunion came to a commercial.

At that time, some viewers wondered if Cohen became too weak for Pienaar because he threatens to take legal action against Bravo. “Ashton was already ticking his hand with these slander threats and @andy was in line #BelowDeck. It’s a shame the rest of us have watched the show and see it the way it is – Andy can’t protect Ashton from that. “

Some fans were happy with the direction of the reunion

The majority of the comments corresponded to the women on the boat. However, some viewers enjoyed seeing Chastain in the warm chair. At one point, Cohen read a question from a viewer who asked if Chastain always chooses one person per season to bully.

Footage rolled from last season from Chastain and second stew Josiah Carter and put a loudspeaker outside the door of third stew Caroline Bedol and crackling music. Bedol is then seen in tears.

“It’s hard to take this seriously when we watched her apologize for Kate shouting that Caroline had herpes while she waited for Lee to resign. If that was a man in Kate’s role that day, they would break up but because it’s Kate, is it okay? ”Someone tweeted in response to one of Rosbach’s tweets.

Another person added: “The two seem to think that they are inviolable and cannot be questioned, fame has gone to their heads! It is annoying to be honest. Normally I have the unpopular point of view, but it I don’t care. I’m not the only one who sees it! “

Part two of the reunion of Below Deck at Bravo on Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m.

