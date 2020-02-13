Hao Zheng Wen, owner of Haos Lamb Restaurant in Richmond, saw a decline in business as large groups canceled their reservations.

Hao Zheng Wen is the owner of Haos Lamb Restaurant, a popular Chinese restaurant that has been in Richmond for years. It specializes in spicy, tender lamb dishes, and there has often been a lineup to get a table.

From the second day of the lunar new year on January 26, there was a shift, according to Hao, as customers who booked some of the larger tables received more information about the coronavirus outbreak via Chinese-language social media and canceled their reservations.

On a recent weekday lunchtime in the 90-seat restaurant, traffic had shrunk completely and there were only three or four tables with guests.

“There are still people who get together when they are only two or three people or alone, but nobody comes for them,” said Hao, patting one of the round tables for eight to ten people.

For groups of individuals who are following recommended self-quarantine periods because they were recently in China, each person counts down “a different number of days,” he said.

China announced on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases has risen to over 60,000, but there are only four known cases in BC, a number that has not changed in several days.

Hao estimates that the business has slumped by 60 to 70 percent. He usually has eight cooks and four or five waiters in front. Now we “spin” and use only three cooks and two servers.

His staff includes students and “some newer immigrants and older immigrants” from different parts of China, “the northeast, Xian, Shanghai. They have family and friends, neighbors who are worried about the corona virus. They are worried. I said to them, “Wait a minute, call your relatives.”

He knows that they have children and older relatives here who are “responsible for the shoulder. You have to pay rent and mortgages. “

Hoping to get some activity and mood going, he put his menu in his WeChat circle last week and offered free delivery.

“We have never done this before, and I have never really thought about using Fantuan (some of the popular local Chinese-language delivery services like) because we didn’t have to.”

Now he takes larger orders and drives about 10 dishes from Richmond to the West Side in Vancouver or White Rock himself, but also transports orders as small as a bowl of pasta to a customer nearby.

Coronavirus spreading fears have hit companies, but the ramifications have been felt, according to B.C. President David Chung. Asian Restaurant Cafe Owners Association and owner of the Jade Seafood Restaurant in Richmond.

“The larger restaurants, which are suitable for large parties, dinners with 40 to 50 tables, were the most affected,” said Chung, adding that some reservations were canceled in May.

In its establishment, business is down about a third and “we’re still losing money,” but the decline is less than in other Chinese restaurants.

“Some have customers who are in daily contact with (the effects of the corona virus) through their friends and relatives (in China).”

“There’s constant information,” Hao said, pointing to his phone and messages with a high school friend to donate disinfectants.

In the meantime, companies like Natureway Farm Market, an independent grocery store in East Vancouver, have seen a surge in business in the past two weeks. It offers quick collection or delivery of food and products across the lower mainland.

“I don’t know exactly how much (it was busier). There are more and more orders and larger quantities. About 50 percent more (sales). I didn’t have time to find out exactly. Everyone is working and is tired,” said owner Felix Ye.

