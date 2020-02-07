Advertisement

Anil Kapoor not only has a timeless look, but is also one of the best-known personalities in Bollywood’s history. The actor gave us several classics, including Mr. India, Parinda and Tezaab. Yesterday, the actor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended the screening of his latest release, Malang.

After the premiere last night, Sonam went on social media and exchanged pictures that illuminated her father’s memorable Bollywood trip. The first was a still from his film Mr.India, in which Anil sits on the hood of a car. The second is a still image from Malang, in which Anil can be seen on an SUV bonnet. In addition to sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote: “Mr. India and Malang! 1987 and 2020! Dad, your timeless looks, your hard work and your talent inspire us all! I wish you and the entire Malang crew all the best! @AnilKapoor #UnleashTheMadness #FlashbackFriday ”

– Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 7, 2020

Anil talks about his role in Malang and plays a police officer. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang plays Disha Patani, Aaditya Roy Kapur, Eli AvrRam and Kunal Kemmu.

