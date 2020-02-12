The market for professional memory cards has shrunk in recent years as many cameras have been switched to more compact SD cards. However, there are still a good number of high-end cameras that use CFexpress or XQD media. This week Sonnet introduced the industry’s first card reader with a Thunderbolt 3 interface that supports CFexpress and XQD.

The CFexpress / XQD Pro card reader of the Sonnet SF3 series (SF3-2CFEX) is supplied in a robust aluminum housing. It supports CFexpress 2.0 cards of type B and XQD and can read files simultaneously from two CFexpress cards with up to 2,600 MB / s or more, two XQD cards with up to 800 MB / s. The reader has two Thunderbolt 3 connections, which can be used to daisy chain with other Thunderbolt 3 devices or to connect a display.

The Sonnet SF3-2CFEX card reader measures 147 mm × 88.3 mm × 35.6 mm and is compatible with both Apple MacOS and Microsoft Windows PCs.

The Sonnet SF3 CFexpress / XQD Pro card reader is now available directly from the company for $ 199.99. Currently, the SF3-2CFEX media reader is the only one that supports both CFexpress and XQD (at least according to Sonnet).

Sonnet’s SF3 series professional card readers include readers for CFast 2.0, XQD, SxS and RED Mini-Mag cards. All of them have a similar robust yet compact design and should be stacked and chained.

Source: Sonnet (via Hermitage Akihabara)