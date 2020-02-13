Not every superhero is capable of provoking guardianship war. But that’s actually what happened when Sony and Marvel Studios had to negotiate their contracts with Spider-Man. Both studios have of course experienced great success with the large screens of the webslinger. The Spider-Man of 2019: Far from Home finally served as his first hit of a billion dollars.

For now, fans can easily rest. Spidey stays in the MCU for a while. But Sony is not losing their investment in the Marvel hero. In fact, the studio is busy producing its Spider Verse. Along with his slate of projects in development, a certain version of the character could make an unexpected comeback.

Tobey Maguire at the premiere of “Spider-Man 2” | Chris Polk / FilmMagic

Sony has several “Spider-Man” movies en route

Sony has consistently released Spider-Man movies over the years. This is partly motivated by a provision in the contract. Just like Marvel’s first Fox deal, Spidey’s film rights would come back if Sony didn’t release a Spider-Man movie within a certain period. You would think the arrangement with Marvel Studios – which led to Tom Holland’s debut in Captain America: Civil War – would inspire Sony to slow down. But the studio is more than ever busy building its own shared universe.

While Spider-Man is shared with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony exploits the help characters of the hero. First came Venom – a surprise of $ 856 million – in 2018, which continued an upcoming sequel directed by Andy Serkis. And next is director Daniel Espinosa’s Morbius in the summer of 2020. In that film, Jared Leto plays a scientist whose attempts to cure himself from a blood disease transform him into a kind of vampire.

Since Sony has released Venom, fans have speculated when and how the studio’s own Spider-Man universe would cross with the MCU. It is likely that Morbius will bridge the two. But new evidence suggests that it can lift much heavier. In fact, we may witness the first steps to a Spider-Verse with live action.

“Morbius” could blow the Spider-Verse wide open

Fans with eagle eyes saw an intriguing detail in the background of one shot in the Morbius trailer. We see a poster of Spider-Man in a suit that is not comparable to the film by director Sam Raimi from 2002. Although it is unclear whether the design is merely a hat-tip for the large screen history of Spidey, it can do something much be more effective.

The Oscar-winning animation film 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced cinema visitors in a multiverse with infinite spider-driven people. Although a cameo appearance late in the Morbius trailer implies an MCU connection, evidence is increasing that the film is directly related to Raimi’s Spider-Man films instead.

According to ComicBook.com, a recent production photo – reportedly taken on the Morbius set – contains an advertisement of the city bus stating that Spider-Man has disappeared. That premise seems to be in line with the end of Spider-Man: Far from Home. But the Daily Bugle logo was not taken from that film. It is rather the same as that used in Raimi’s trilogy.

This feels like a small detail, but rumors about a live Spider-Verse promotion have been swirling for a while. And it would be a streamlined way for Marvel and Sony to playfully acknowledge how often Spider-Man has restarted in recent decades. Moreover, recent developments at Marvel Studios make a potential return to Raimi’s trilogy even more likely.

Sam Raimi is already going back to Marvel

More than a decade has passed since Raimi’s Spider-Man gave 3 fans their last of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. But for many cinema-goers, his version remains their favorite incarnation of the character. If Sony and Marvel decide to visit that universe again, we can only imagine that the move will be well received.

By the way, Raimi recently joined the MCU. He replaces Scott Derrickson in the director’s chair on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That sequel is already having a serious impact on the Marvel multiverse and will probably dive into earlier Marvel films. Raimi’s involvement certainly raises a few eyebrows, and with Spider-Man actor J.K. Simmons now also in the MCU, the pieces fall into place.

If you brought Raimi’s Spider-Man back now, his trilogy could actually become a grandfather in the MCU. With a multiverse in the picture it is not hard to imagine that Marvel and Sony seize the opportunity to give fans and Raimi a taste of the Spider-Man 4 that we have never received. Especially if the goal is a Sinister Six film, the world of Raimi can mean a return for Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina as Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus respectively.