Last week we reported on LG and Ericsson’s decision to end MWC 2020, citing the coronavirus outbreak. Both companies were then followed by Samsung, who monitors the situation to make the final decision. In the meantime, the company has decided to reduce its presence at the event. Now another company has joined the list, as Sony has just sent a message indicating the coronavirus outbreak was the reason for MWC 2020’s resignation.

Sony has confirmed that the company will not be represented at MWC 2020. However, the company plans to launch and will host an online event on February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.CET.

Sony has followed developments closely following the outbreak of the novel corona virus, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, 2020.

Because we attach great importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from the exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Instead, the Sony press conference will take place on February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CET) as a video on our official Xperia YouTube channel to spread our exciting new products.

– Sony

With Sony’s exit, the likelihood that others will attend MWC 2020 is very high. Novel corona virus has already affected Spain and has spread to other countries. At this point, bringing together thousands of people from around the world is not a good idea.

