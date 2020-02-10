Advertisement

Sony is the latest technology giant to end MWC 2020, which is scheduled to take place later this month, due to concerns about the corona virus.

Instead of holding a press conference at the event, Sony plans to host one on its official Xperia YouTube channel.

“Because we attach great importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from the exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain,” wrote Sony release in a press.

The Sony press conference will take place on February 24th at 8:30 a.m.CET / 2:30 a.m.CET on the Xperia YouTube channel.

Amazon, LG, Nvidia and Ericsson have also decided to end the conference as concerns about the virus increase. Samsung has also decided to reduce its presence at the conference.

With just two weeks to go before the conference started, it wouldn’t be surprising if more companies opted out of the event.

Source: Sony

